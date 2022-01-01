Menu

Jamil LECHIHEB

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Electrical engineering
Photovoltaic solar energy
Troubeshooting
Instrumentation
Maintenance
Renewable energy
Automation and control
Automation engineering
Oil and gas
Power generation

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • National Engineering High Institute Of Gabès (Tunisia) (Gabès)

    Gabès 2005 - 2008 National Diploma of Engineer

    Electrical and Automation Engineering - * Automation:
    Analog-Digital Regulator / Analysis and Identification of Processes / Digital Simulation Techniques / Machine Control / Robotics …
    * Electric and Electronic:
    Power Grids / Machine with Alternative or Contained Current / Digital Electronics / Measurement and instrumentation.
    * Industrial Computing:
    Microcontroller and Programmable Logic Controll

  • Engineering Preparatory High Institute Of Bizerte (Tunisia) (Bizerte)

    Bizerte 2002 - 2005 Graduation of the 1st university cycle

    Mathematics and Physics - the preparatory cycle to excess to the engineering school with the graduation of the 1st university cycle specialty mathematics and physics

Réseau