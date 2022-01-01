Jamil LECHIHEB

Mes compétences :
Electrical engineering
Photovoltaic solar energy
Troubeshooting
Instrumentation
Maintenance
Renewable energy
Automation and control
Automation engineering
Oil and gas
Power generation
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
National Engineering High Institute Of Gabès (Tunisia) (Gabès)
Gabès2005 - 2008National Diploma of Engineer
Electrical and Automation Engineering - * Automation:
Analog-Digital Regulator / Analysis and Identification of Processes / Digital Simulation Techniques / Machine Control / Robotics …
* Electric and Electronic:
Power Grids / Machine with Alternative or Contained Current / Digital Electronics / Measurement and instrumentation.
* Industrial Computing:
Microcontroller and Programmable Logic Controll
Engineering Preparatory High Institute Of Bizerte (Tunisia) (Bizerte)
Bizerte2002 - 2005Graduation of the 1st university cycle
Mathematics and Physics - the preparatory cycle to excess to the engineering school with the graduation of the 1st university cycle specialty mathematics and physics