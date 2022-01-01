Jamil SHAFFAQ

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCES



2014 2015 Commercial Director CARIB CATS GRENADA WEST INDIES

Recruitment/ Publicity/ Negotiations & Sales



2011 2014 Commercial Director Nicha SARL FRANCE

Sales/ Recruitment/ Promotions & Mktg.



2000 2011 Assistant Sales Director SAINTS MACLOU FRANCE

Managing and Motivating the Staff to achieve the sales target



2009 2000 Marketing Representative MOUNTAIN VALLEY KASHMIR INDIA

Sales Prospect of the Publicity B to B



1991 2009 Director TRESORS DE SHALIMAR PARIS FRANCE

Organizing Trade Fairs / Exhibitions/Cultural Meetings, Conferences with relation , Indian Embassy & Indian National Tourism Dept. France



1988 1991 Expert in Oriental Rugs Society Abraham Paris FRANCE

Qualified Expert recognized by Chamber of Commerce Paris and Honourable courts of France/ Purchase and Sales



1985 1988 Entrepreneur SHAFFAQ Import/ Export Paris FRANCE

Importations of the Oriental Rugs & Textiles



1982 1985 Store Manager Mc-DONALD’S FRANCE

Trainer/ Recruiter/ Profiling/Timetable Planning/ Managing the Staff



1982 1982 Human Resource Officer COTTAGE INDUSTRIES EXPOSITION LTD. INDIA

Recruitment of the Artisans