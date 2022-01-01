Menu

Jamila IMRANI

BURNABY

En résumé

Cherchant un travail Bilingue du genre administratif par lequel je peux utiliser mes expériences et mes compétences.

Mes compétences :
Communication (oral and written),
Ability to work independently within a team
Leadership, and analytical skills
Well organized and composed under pressure.
Reliable and self-motivated.
MS Office (Word, Excel) and Internet
Quick to learn new ideas and techniques.
Capable to communicate easily and friendly with
Mature, honest
Languages: English, French and Arabic
Enthusiastic, detail-oriented, versatile
Excellent negotiation
Demonstrated successful to prioritize tasks

Entreprises

  • Omafil Company - Administrative Assistant

    2001 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau