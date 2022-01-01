Menu

Jamila KARAKHI

Jouy en Josas

Entreprises

  • HEC Paris - Étudiante en dernière année (M2)

    Jouy en Josas maintenant

  • Henkel - Stagiaire Global Purchasing Logistics

    Düsseldorf 2013 - 2013 Dept FP-IMS (Finance Purchasing-Indirect Materials Logistics):

    - Co-organised Global Logistics Supplier Segmentation by evaluating global supplier spend-baseline and final checks with the global purchasing community

    - Supported Cross-Border Transportation Tender

    - Evaluated and supported the correct data for the global Logistics Supplier Evaluation and supported the global roll-out and project kick-off

    - Supported the development of strategic projects for the pallets category

    - Developped a Contract Manual for the global template contract

  • Air Liquide - Stagiaire Contrôle de Gestion Air Liquide Medical Systems

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Assisted the Business and Operations Controller in:

    -Analyzing ALMS SA's Turnover, Gross Margin, OIR
    -Consolidating and analysing activity of ALMS' subsidiaries (ALMS India, ALMS SpA)
    -Reporting performance's figures and analysis to Operationnals + Group (Air Liquide)

    -Creating/Improving tools to help control+monitor entities' performance, costs

    -Monitoring investments
    -Budgeting 2013's global performance of ALMS

