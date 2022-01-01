Jamila KARAKHI

-
HEC Paris
- Étudiante en dernière année (M2)
Jouy en Josas
maintenant
Henkel
- Stagiaire Global Purchasing Logistics
Düsseldorf
2013 - 2013
Dept FP-IMS (Finance Purchasing-Indirect Materials Logistics):
- Co-organised Global Logistics Supplier Segmentation by evaluating global supplier spend-baseline and final checks with the global purchasing community
- Supported Cross-Border Transportation Tender
- Evaluated and supported the correct data for the global Logistics Supplier Evaluation and supported the global roll-out and project kick-off
- Supported the development of strategic projects for the pallets category
- Developped a Contract Manual for the global template contract
Air Liquide
- Stagiaire Contrôle de Gestion Air Liquide Medical Systems
Paris
2012 - 2013
Assisted the Business and Operations Controller in:
-Analyzing ALMS SA's Turnover, Gross Margin, OIR
-Consolidating and analysing activity of ALMS' subsidiaries (ALMS India, ALMS SpA)
-Reporting performance's figures and analysis to Operationnals + Group (Air Liquide)
-Creating/Improving tools to help control+monitor entities' performance, costs
-Monitoring investments
-Budgeting 2013's global performance of ALMS