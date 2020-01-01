Janaina WITTNER

-
LivePepper
- Développement stratégique
2013 - 2019
Le système de commande en ligne LivePepper est dédié à un marché de niche, celui de la restauration Livrée ou en Vente à Emportée. Il sert aussi bien des indépendants que des chaînes ou des franchises.
-
WhP
- Strategic Development Manager
2006 - 2013
Main responsibilities:
- International Business Development
- WhP's global maketing
- WhP's international sales strategy
- Keeping informed of Localisation Industry development and representing WhP in international events.
-
WhP
- Regional Manager - Central & Eastern Europe
2005 - 2013
Main responsibilities:
- Setting up of WhP CEE office in Bratislava end of 2005.
- Commercial work – Prospecting for new clients.
- In charge of answering international bids
- Manage internal resources (human, financial and others )
- Represent WhP CEE and communicate state of affairs to WhP France
-
WhP
- Senior Project Manager - Knowledge Management Specialist
2003 - 2005
Main responsibilities:
- Responsible for the smooth run of HP Portable documentation & software localisation.
- HP Account Manager
- Business development: respond to Requests for Proposals.
- Keeping informed of Localisation Industry development.
- Make strategic choices as WHP steering committee member.
-
Vivendi Universal Games
- Engineering Project Manager at Vivendi Universal Games
1999 - 2003
Main responsibilities:
- Manage internal engineering resources
- Manage external engineering vendors.
- Prepared and manage engineering budget throughout the year.
- Responsible for the smooth run of all engineering aspects of localization.
- Ensure that milestones are reached on time and within budget.
- Improvement of engineering costs efficiency.
- Link with developers to improve product internationalisation.
- Departmental and cross-departmental process improvement.
Achievements:
Improved developers understanding of internationalisation issues by developing a web site and by encouraging peer to peer meetings. Analysed engineering vendors’ efficiency and highlighted knowledge loss in constant outsourcing of proprietary engine products. Introduced new technology to improve data transfer. Increased engineering team skills through training and adequate internal support structure. Introduced a server structure template, which is now used for all projects.
-
Microsoft
- Localization Project Coordinator
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
1997 - 1998