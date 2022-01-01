Retail
Janet LANGMAN
SALIES-DE-BÃ©ARN
En résumé
Mes compétences :
French
Real Estate
Real estate agent
Search
Entreprises
Www.landes-pyreneesproperties.com
- Owner
2004 - maintenant
Landes Pyrenees Properties
- Gerant
2004 - maintenant
Property search and real estate agents based in the Pyrenees Atlantiques and south Landes departments. Established 2004. Bilingual website. Internaional clientele.
Formations
University Of Newcastle Upon Type (Newcastle Upon Tyne)
Newcastle Upon Tyne
1982 - 1985
BA Hons Geography
Geography
Florence PRADES
Gérard MOURONVAL
Inconnu DISPARITION
Jean-Paul BOUEILH
La Compagnie DES AGENTS
Michel LEFEBVRE
Rene MAJESTE
Saint-Huile LAURENT
Stéphanie L.H
