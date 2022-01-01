Menu

Janet LANGMAN

SALIES-DE-BÃ©ARN

Mes compétences :
French
Real Estate
Real estate agent
Entreprises

  • Www.landes-pyreneesproperties.com - Owner

    2004 - maintenant

  • Landes Pyrenees Properties - Gerant

    2004 - maintenant Property search and real estate agents based in the Pyrenees Atlantiques and south Landes departments. Established 2004. Bilingual website. Internaional clientele.

Formations

  • University Of Newcastle Upon Type (Newcastle Upon Tyne)

    Newcastle Upon Tyne 1982 - 1985 BA Hons Geography

    Geography

