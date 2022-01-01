Menu

Jean CANDOUAT

TORONTO

En résumé

Hello Following the financial crisis which threatens contemporary economies, a group of Private Investor finally decides to finance in the medium and long term all the people of good moral standards the conditions of Financing offers are very simple. If you need financing for your construction, real estate, hotel, business or business creation projects with a minimum franchise, we have a large sum  USD to invest. Email: princecheikhhamdane@gmail.com 

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :