Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Christophe PEROLLA (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE PEROLLA)
Ajouter
Jean-Christophe PEROLLA (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE PEROLLA)
TRYBA
technico-commercial
BAVILLIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TRYBA
- Technico-commercial
Commercial | BAVILLIERS
2019 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel