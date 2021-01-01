Retail
Jean Daniel FONTAINE
Jean Daniel FONTAINE
Toulouse
Mes compétences :
Windows
Sécurité informatique
Linux
Vmware
AS400
CCI de Toulouse
- Chef de Projet Système/Réseau/Sécurité
Toulouse
1997 - maintenant
CCI de Toulouse
- Chef de Projet
Toulouse
1995 - 1996
SPAD
- Chef de Projet
1989 - 1994
Ticket Restaurant
- Analyste Programmeur
1986 - 1988
ORSYS Formation
Paris La Défense
2015 - 2015
Antoine MESTDAGH
Emmanuel BARATIN