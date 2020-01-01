Retail
Jean DARRIS
Jean DARRIS
Cergy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Organisé
Entreprises
Spie
- Responsable chantier
Cergy
2015 - 2015
Gabrielle Tp
- Ouvrier polyvalent
2014 - 2015
NATAIS
- Réceptionniste silo
Bézéril
2014 - 2014
Roy Tp
- Chef de chantier
2014 - 2014
Entreprise Malet
- Chef de chantier
Toulouse
2012 - 2013
Entreprise Malet
- Stage Assistant chef de chantier / conducteur de travaux
Toulouse
2012 - 2012
Bâtiment Gascon
- Stage Assistant conducteur de travaux / chef de chantier
2011 - 2011
Société L'Isloise de construction
- Stage assistant conducteur de travaux
2010 - 2010
Coopérative Agricole
- Conducteur Silo
2001 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Génie Civil
Toulouse
2012 - 2013
Licence professionnelle
IUT Paul Sabatier
Toulouse
2009 - 2012
D.U.T
Alexandra PAÏRO
Isabelle BERTHOUMIEU
Julian CATUSSE
Julie DAVEZAC
Marina SABATHIER
Simon GARCIA