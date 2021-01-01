Jean-Daulce RALAZARISON

Je dispose des compétences suivantes :
-Système dexploitation :Linux,Ubuntu,Unix,Windows
-Bureautique:Microsoft office, Libre office, NotPad++
-Logiciel:Cisco Packet Tracer Student,Delphi 6, Eclipse, Filezilla, IspLEVER, Matlab (Simulink), Modelsim, MySQL, Oracle, Photofiltre studio x, Powerbullet Presenter, Proteus ISIS Professional, Xilinx ISE WebPack
-Langage: C, CSS, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Pascal, PHP4, PHP5, PL\SQL, UML,VHDL
-Serveur:DHCP, DNS, EasyPHP, OVH
-Matériel électronique :CPLD, FPGA,Cubloc Comfile
-Réseaux :CAN, Ethernet, Internet,LAN,RS232,RS485, TCP/IP,WAN,...
