Menu

Jean-Daulce RALAZARISON

GAGNY

En résumé

Je dispose des compétences suivantes :
-Système dexploitation :Linux,Ubuntu,Unix,Windows
-Bureautique:Microsoft office, Libre office, NotPad++
-Logiciel:Cisco Packet Tracer Student,Delphi 6, Eclipse, Filezilla, IspLEVER, Matlab (Simulink), Modelsim, MySQL, Oracle, Photofiltre studio x, Powerbullet Presenter, Proteus ISIS Professional, Xilinx ISE WebPack
-Langage: C, CSS, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Pascal, PHP4, PHP5, PL\SQL, UML,VHDL
-Serveur:DHCP, DNS, EasyPHP, OVH
-Matériel électronique :CPLD, FPGA,Cubloc Comfile
-Réseaux :CAN, Ethernet, Internet,LAN,RS232,RS485, TCP/IP,WAN,...

Mes compétences :
Windows
Linux
Ubuntu
Html
Mysql
C
Internet
Microsoft Office
EasyPHP
Ethernet
Eclipse
Unix
TCP/IP
Matlab
OVH
Delphi
Uml
PHP/MySQL
ModelSim simulations
Xilinx
Java
FPGA
Pascal
Proteus
VHDL
Oracle
PL/SQL
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows
JavaScript
Filezilla
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Cascading Style Sheets
Routeur
Switch
Modem
Hub
Notepad++
Libre office
PHPList
Photofiltre studio x
Cisco packet tracer student
Hypertext Preprocessor
TCL

Entreprises

  • Logiprox - Technicien production et support client

    2018 - maintenant Technicien production et support client

  • Consort Nt - Technicien Supervision réseaux

    Paris 2018 - 2018

  • Exher - Technicien de maintenance informatique

    Les Ulis 2012 - 2017 *Déploiement de poste, configuration, installation Windows et logiciel (Microsoft office…)
    *masterisation PC
    *helpdesk
    *Réparation ordinateurs, tablettes, Smartphones et Iphones, console Nintendo…

  • EXHER - Stage "Ingénieur Développement site web et Gestion de Base de Données"

    Les Ulis 2011 - 2011 -Développement onglet newsletter, Espace client,moteur recherche du site web de la société
    -Insertion Menu déroulant (Megamenu) ,
    -Créations Backoffice,Diaporama,Images avec Photofiltre studio x,
    -Test de fonctionnement en serveur local EasyPHP puis en distant OVH,
    -Gestion base de données de la société avec Mysql,
    -Installation, configuration camera de surveillance wifi chez les clients,
    -Migration de données informatiques.

  • COMPUSPAR ZAC Courtabœuf LES ULIS - Stage "Technicien réparateur matériel électronique, bureautique et électromécanique

    2009 - 2009 * Etudes et analyse de la panne
    * Remplacement des composants obsolètes
    * Tests de fonctionnement

  • COMPUSPAR FRANCE - Technicien réparateur matériel électronique, bureautique et électromécanique

    2009 - 2009 -Études et analyse de la panne,
    -Remplacement des composants obsolètes(soudure,dés-soudure),
    -Tests de fonctionnement,

  • MICRO Service Electronique Robotique Informatique de Tremblay en FRANCE - Stage "Technicien en développement FPGA langage VHDL

    2008 - 2008 * Etudes et analyse de fonctionnement des composants électroniques ;
    * Traduction en langage VHDL, test de fonctionnement et intégration de l'ensemble dans un FPGA

Formations

  • Internet

    Noisy Le Grand 2016 - 2016 Formation autodidacte «simulation et configuration réseau via Cisco Packet Tracer Student»

  • Université Paris-Est Créteil Val De Marne

    Creteil 2010 - 2011 MASTER 2 Sciences de l’Ingénieur

    parcours « Traitement de l’Information Systèmes Distribués et Temps Réel »

  • Université Paris Est Créteil

    Val De Marne 2009 - 2011 MASTER 2

    parcours "traitement de l'information systèmes distribués et temps réel"

  • Université Paris Est Créteil

    Val De Marne 2006 - 2009 Licence 3

    parcours "informatique électronique"

  • Université Paris Est Créteil

    Val De Marne 2005 - 2006 DEUG 1

    parcours:"mécanique -électronique"

  • Collège Saint François Xavier (Fianarantsoa)

    Fianarantsoa 1995 - 2003 Baccalaureat

    spécialité Électrotechnique

Réseau