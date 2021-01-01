Menu

Jean-David COUDERC

Cergy

En résumé

Working in a multicultural and international environment, I developed flexibility and adaptability in a $40 billion organization. In 5 years, I experienced 3 different countries (France; the Netherlands and Belgium) and 3 different departments (central support in finance; central support in processes and business division).
Growing through the organization, I had been able to learn fast full end processes, to adapt them and to create new flows. From a support function, I took the opportunity to manage business integration projects, and to take up finance responsibilities of business units as controller. To move to the next level, I focused on participating in local strategic decisions plans and taking the lead on implementing those.


Mes compétences :
contrôle de gestion
Management
Développement durable
SAP
central support
Audit
manage business integration projects
day business support
closing activities support
Team leadership development
Team Management
SAP SD
SAP PS
SAP IS CS
SAP HR
SAP FICO
SAP ERP
SAP CO
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Matlab
International Financial Reporting
Forecasting
Financial Report Writing
Financial Analysis

Entreprises

  • ABB - Integration Benelux Manager - Power-One

    Cergy 2014 - 2015 Managing full integration of acquired company for the Benelux including SAP and front-end sales strategy (customers and channels analysis)
    Team leadership in order to achieve successful integration
    Focus on after-sales integration due to quality issues & customer claims.
    Build-up new after-sales team and partners network to rebuild customers trust

  • ABB - BU Controller

    Cergy 2013 - maintenant $200M USD
    Participation in designing the ABB local Strategy 2020
    Leading strategy workstream on IS & tools implementation
    Monthly closing responsibility including monthly estimate
    Managing one assistant for closing activities support
    Day-to-day business support: SAP issues, quotations advices, analysis on demand,...
    Controlling processes execution & respect of internal controls in the organization

  • ABB - Integration Benelux Manager - Newave

    Cergy 2012 - 2013 Managing full integration of acquired company for the Benelux including SAP
    Challenging HR integration with high people turnover - Success in stabilizing new team

  • ABB - Assistant Project Manager

    Cergy 2011 - 2012 Implementation IFRS in ABB Benelux (revenues methods, assets, stock valuation)
    SAP upgrade project to SAP ERP 5.: team lead finance & coordinator UAT testing program

  • ABB - Financial Reporting France and Benelux

    Cergy 2010 - 2010
    Monthly financial closing - gathering, analyzing, and reconciling financial data
    Supporting creation of new reporting tool (using Access)

    Goals:
    - collect financial information from business divisions.
    - work under SAP-R3.
    - input monthly reports into Hyperion system.
    - updating and optimizing excel sheets (work with Macros).
    - following SAP projects about masterdata and structures modifications.

  • ABB - Financial Controller

    Cergy 2010 - 2010 Remplacement d'une personne en congé maternité.
    Après une formation de deux semaines sur le poste, prise en charge des reporting financiers pour la direction financière ainsi que la
    direction générale.
    Travail en équipe de 4 personnes.
    Suivi plus précis de quelques secteurs géographiques et/ou fonctionnels avec 3 ou 4 rapports mensuels.
    Objectifs:
    - collecte des informations financières nécessaires.
    - intégration dans un système d'information SAP-R3.
    - analyse des données selon les directives du management.
    - être force de proposition afin d'atteindre les objectifs fixés.
    - développer le dialogue avec toutes les entités du groupe afin d'expliquer la stratégie financière de l'entreprise.

    Stage sur Montluel (à côté de Lyon).
    Données sur l'entreprise: entreprise Helvetico-Suédoise, leader mondial dans les technologies de l'énergie et de l'automation, chiffre
    d'Affaires d'environ 25 milliards de dollars, présence internationale,

  • ESDES Junior Conseil - Responsable Missions

    rehon 2008 - 2009 Au sein de la Junior de mon école de commerce ESDES Lyon, j'ai pris la responsabilité du management et du suivi qualité des missions en entreprise.
    A mon actif:
    - mission étude de satisfaction clients du réseau de librairies DECITRE, CA : 15 K€.
    - négociation commerciale pour une mission avec le MEDEF Lyon pour un soutien logistique aux campagnes des élections professionnelles.
    - mission pour la Caisse Nationale de Solidarité pour l'Autonomie (CNSA) : étude des relations entre la Caisse et les Maisons Départementales des Handicapés (MDPH).

  • Michelin - Contrôleur de gestion

    FERRAND 2008 - 2008 Un poste occupé dans une si grande organisation est normalement très précis et confiné à un domaine particulier. Il se trouve
    cependant que Michelin m'a confié une mission transversale.
    Intégré au sein du département ingénierie qui a pour mission de développer les machines et les usines du groupe, ma mission a été
    de concevoir une formule de Total Cost of Ownership. Rataché à la fois au responsable contrôle de gestion ainsi qu'à la direction du
    département, j'ai développé une méthodologie de calcul des coûts d'exploitation pour une machine donnée. D'où un travail touchant
    de multiples départements : service des achats, direction des usines, service de l'environnement, service de la qualité...
    Ce travail a ainsi mêlé de la recherche documentaire (compréhension de processus), des rencontres d'experts (par exemple sur les
    indices carbones) ou encore des visites terrain des usines.
    Trois mois n'ont cependant par été suffisant pour aboutir à un travail complet et fiable à 100%. J'ai donc légué mon travail et celui-ci a
    été repris par l'ensemble des membres de la direction afin de le développer complètement.

  • Cabinet Expert Comptable SADEC-CIAGEC-AKYLYS Lyon - Auditeur comptable

    2008 - 2009 J'ai pris mon poste au sein de l'équipe d'audit légal de 3 personnes du cabinet sur Lyon.
    L'opportunité de ce stage a été de pouvoir participer à des missions d'audit légal en accompagnant les auditeurs sur le terrain. J'ai
    réaliser une quinzaine de missions à la fois d'entreprises de taille importante que de TPE.
    Ce travail m'a permis de découvrir l'univers de l'audit avec ses règles et codes.
    Les qualités développées particulièrement ont été la patience, la précision et l'organisation. En effet, l'audit est un travail très exigeant
    requérant une organisation très méthodique.

Formations

  • University Of Otago (Dunedin)

    Dunedin 2008 - 2009 Post-Graduate Diploma Finance with distinction

  • Helsinki University Of Technology Metropolia (Helsinki)

    Helsinki 2007 - 2007 Business

    Business School

  • Autodidacte

    Aucune 2005 - 2010 Master in Accounting and Auditing (DSCG)

    Post-graduate diploma in Markets finance with distinction

  • ESDES

    Lyon 2005 - 2010 Master Management and Finance with distinction

    Member of the Conference of ``Grandes Ecoles''.

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce ESDES

    Lyon 2005 - 2010 Audit et Contrôle de gestion

  • Lycée Le Valentin

    Bourg Les Valence 2002 - 2005 Baccalauréat Scientifique, option Scientifique

    Lycée Agricole

Réseau