Jean-David COUDERC

Working in a multicultural and international environment, I developed flexibility and adaptability in a $40 billion organization. In 5 years, I experienced 3 different countries (France; the Netherlands and Belgium) and 3 different departments (central support in finance; central support in processes and business division).

Growing through the organization, I had been able to learn fast full end processes, to adapt them and to create new flows. From a support function, I took the opportunity to manage business integration projects, and to take up finance responsibilities of business units as controller. To move to the next level, I focused on participating in local strategic decisions plans and taking the lead on implementing those.





Mes compétences :

contrôle de gestion

Management

Développement durable

SAP

central support

Audit

manage business integration projects

day business support

closing activities support

Team leadership development

Team Management

SAP SD

SAP PS

SAP IS CS

SAP HR

SAP FICO

SAP ERP

SAP CO

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

Matlab

International Financial Reporting

Forecasting

Financial Report Writing

Financial Analysis