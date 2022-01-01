Jean-François CHATEAU

-
Polyexpert
- Expert Certifié EEA Generaliste
Paris
2016 - maintenant
-
Polyexpert
- Expert près les compagnies d'assurance
Paris
2013 - maintenant
-
Texa services
- Expert près les compagnies d'assurance
Colombes
2011 - 2013
-
CIEL EXPERTISES
- Associé Gérant
2006 - 2010
-
USINES CLAAS FRANCE
- Acheteur
2004 - 2005
-
USINES CLAAS FRANCE
- Chef de projet R&D
1999 - 2004
-
BLOND BEAUDOUIN
- Responsable Bureau d'Etudes
1998 - 1999
-
TRAILOR
- Responsable développement véhicules industriels
1996 - 1998
-
TRAILOR
- Ingénieur R&D
1994 - 1996