Jean-Francois COATANNOAN

Mes compétences :
LabWindows
Matlab
Java
C/C++
Labview
Qt
Python
Entreprises
SII (technical assistance for Airbus Defence & Space)
- Electrical Test engineer
2014 - maintenantTestability of electronic cards of Power Supply Regulator (PSR) [http://www.space-airbusds.com/en/equipment/psr-100-v.html]
Software evolution
SII (technical assistance and fixed fee services for MBDA)
- Software engineer
2011 - 2014Software engineer in defence industry (Real Time, under RTX)
Technical assistance for Valeo
- Software engineer
2010 - 2011Development of software and hardware tests for Engine Control Units in R&D Center and deployment of test benches in manufacturing center
Alten (technical assistance for Schlumberger)
- Software engineer
2006 - 2009Electrical test specifications, software developement, deployment of the tests for the qualification and manufacturing process
Development of the test program for the platform « Hot Shocks » used to qualify the tools in extreme temperature and shock
Service Hydrographique et Oceanographique de la Marine
- Officer in Hydrography & Oceanography department – French Navy
2004 - 2006
Formations
ENSEM (Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy)
Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy1998 - 2001Master’s Degree in power electronics and Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineer