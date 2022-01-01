Menu

Jean-Francois COATANNOAN

VANVES

Mes compétences :
LabWindows
Matlab
Java
C/C++
Labview
Qt
Python

Entreprises

  • SII (technical assistance for Airbus Defence & Space) - Electrical Test engineer

    2014 - maintenant Testability of electronic cards of Power Supply Regulator (PSR) [http://www.space-airbusds.com/en/equipment/psr-100-v.html]
    Software evolution

  • SII (technical assistance and fixed fee services for MBDA) - Software engineer

    2011 - 2014 Software engineer in defence industry (Real Time, under RTX)

  • Technical assistance for Valeo - Software engineer

    2010 - 2011 Development of software and hardware tests for Engine Control Units in R&D Center and deployment of test benches in manufacturing center

  • Alten (technical assistance for Schlumberger) - Software engineer

    2006 - 2009 Electrical test specifications, software developement, deployment of the tests for the qualification and manufacturing process
    Development of the test program for the platform « Hot Shocks » used to qualify the tools in extreme temperature and shock

  • Service Hydrographique et Oceanographique de la Marine - Officer in Hydrography & Oceanography department – French Navy

    2004 - 2006

Formations

  • ENSEM (Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy)

    Vandoeuvre Lès Nancy 1998 - 2001 Master’s Degree in power electronics and Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineer

