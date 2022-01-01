Menu

Jean François COCAIGN

  • armoricaine couverture
  • couvreur

PONT DE BUIS LES QUIMERCH

Entreprises

  • armoricaine couverture - Couvreur

    Technique | Pont-de-Buis-lès-Quimerch (29590) 2006 - 2007

  • le moal nicolas - Manutentionnaire

    Autre | Logonna-Daoulas (29460) 2006 - 2006

  • laboratoire michel le goff - Prothésiste dentaire

    Technique | Lorient (56100) 2003 - 2004

  • duprodent - Prothésiste dentaire

    Technique | Crozon (29160) 2001 - 2003

  • EDLDM Entreprises - Polyvalent

    Technique | Saint-Malo (35400) 2000 - 2001

  • cocaign coiffure - Coiffeur

    Technique | Pont-de-Buis-lès-Quimerch (29590) 1998 - 2000

  • ambulance a 2000 - Larbin

    Autre | Châteaulin (29150) 1996 - 1996

  • moulin de la marche chateaulin - Manutentionnaire

    Autre | Châteaulin (29150) 1994 - 1995

  • DOUX - Manutentionnaire

    Autre | Châteaulin (29150) 1994 - 1994

  • radio libre jeunes - Dj

    Technique | Brest (29200) 1994 - 1994

Formations

  • Ecole nouvelle vague - Elève

    Saint-Cast-le-Guildo (22380) 2000 - 2001 Brevet de patron de plaisance à la voile

