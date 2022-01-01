Menu

Jean-Francois DECLERCQ

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Je travaille en freelance comme Enterprise IT Architect ou IT Solution architect. Dans ce domaine mes points forts sont Togaf, ITIL, archimate, uml, SOA, DMBok...

Je suis également spécialisé en Social Media Marketing et SoLoMo (Social Local Mobile) marketing ainsi que les systemes de lecture digitale (e-books, e-newspapers...)

Ebooks, epub, onix, opds, pdf, html5, Ipad, epaper, android, elinea, notubiz, archimate, entreprise architecture, togaf, itil, xml, java, c, c++, mba, gestion de projets, project management, it architecture, marketing, sales, vente, presales, technico-commercial, uml, bpm, bpmn, business process management, vlerick leuven gent management school, business development, sociam drm, WordPress, jquery, prestashop...


Voir http://www.jfdeclercq.biz/

http://www.jfdeclercq.com/CV/

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Gestion de projet
Architecture informatique
Architecture d'entreprise
Lecture Numérique
Réseaux Sociaux
Vente
Android
Ipad
Business development
XML
Web
Internet
Management
Togaf
Archimate
Dmbok

Entreprises

  • Kainumai - Chef d'entreprise

    2013 - 2014 Fondateur de Kainumai nous offrons du conseil et des solutions aux entreprises dans le domaine du marketing sur les réseaux sociaux (social media marketing).
    Nouveau : kaipromo.com.

  • ELinea.nl - Business Development Belgique / France

    2010 - 2012 Business Development Belgique / France pour la plateforme de lecture digitale eLinea.

    Voir http://elinea.appepaper.com/

  • JFDeclercq.biz - Architecte SOA-Informatique-Entreprise-SocialMedia-Digital Reading

    2010 - maintenant Compétences
    - SOA
    - Architecture Informatique (TOGAF, ITIL)
    - Architecture d'entreprise (Archimate, Zachmann)
    - Social Media Marketing (Themes & Tags)
    - Digital Reading (cfr http://www.appepaper.com)

    Domaines d'activité:
    - Edition Numérique
    - Bibliothèques Publiques
    - Assurances
    - Telecom
    - Retail (Colruyt Group)

  • IBM Software Group - Software IT Architect - Small and Medium Business

    Bois-Colombes 2007 - 2011

  • Hewlett Packard - Solution Driver Portal & ECM

    COURTABOEUF 2005 - 2007

  • Software AG - Pre-Sales Consultant

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2005

  • Cediti-UCL - Software Engineer

    1998 - 1999

Formations

  • Vlerick Leuven Gent Management School (Leuven)

    Leuven 2002 - 2004 International MBA

  • Université Catholique De Louvain (Louvain La Neuve)

    Louvain La Neuve 1991 - 1997 Informatique

