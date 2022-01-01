Menu

Jean-Francois DUC

BERGERAC

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bergerac

En résumé

FRANCAIS Langue Maternelle
ANGLAIS Bilingue
JAPONAIS Bon Niveau
ESPAGNOL Notions

Entreprises

  • DURLIN - Responsable Export

    2002 - maintenant • Gestion territoires Asie Pacifique/Moyen Orient/Afrique, Suivi clients existants et prospection
    • Pilotage des marges client/produit
    • Participation à l’élaboration de la stratégie commerciale et marketing.
    • Animation assistance commerciale
    • Pilotage du processus écoute client (certification ISO 9001)
    • Sélection / Animation d’un réseau de 12 agents distributeurs

    Compétences/connaissances développées : Expertise B to B/Compréhension des enjeux industriels et commerciaux, Intégration avec les contraintes règlementaires/qualité/logistique/ production, internes à l’entreprise, Développement projets Full Service

Formations

  • IFOCOP

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Responsable Export (Titre homologué niveau III )

  • SUP ENTREPRISE (Groupe IEA Paris) (Paris)

    Paris 1989 - 1990 3eme année, Management et Marketing International

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce IEA

    Paris 1986 - 1988 1er cycle Management, Gestion, Marketing, Droit des Affaires

Réseau