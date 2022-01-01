Jean-Francois DUC

FRANCAIS Langue Maternelle
ANGLAIS Bilingue
JAPONAIS Bon Niveau
ESPAGNOL Notions
Entreprises
DURLIN
- Responsable Export
2002 - maintenant• Gestion territoires Asie Pacifique/Moyen Orient/Afrique, Suivi clients existants et prospection
• Pilotage des marges client/produit
• Participation à l’élaboration de la stratégie commerciale et marketing.
• Animation assistance commerciale
• Pilotage du processus écoute client (certification ISO 9001)
• Sélection / Animation d’un réseau de 12 agents distributeurs
Compétences/connaissances développées : Expertise B to B/Compréhension des enjeux industriels et commerciaux, Intégration avec les contraintes règlementaires/qualité/logistique/ production, internes à l’entreprise, Développement projets Full Service