Jean-François DZIECIOL

CISSP
ISO 22301 Lead Implementer
ISO 27005 Lead Implementer

Entreprises

  • DEXIA Crédit Local - Responsable de la Sécurité Informatique

    courbevoie 2014

  • Société de financement local - Responsable du Service Architecture Technique et Business Intelligence

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2014 - maintenant Management of Architecture's Team :
    - Design of the new components of the bank's information system
    - Integration of new software in the bank's information system
    - Support developers on .Net architectures
    - Support other IT teams in solving complex problem
    Management of Business Intelligence's Team :
    - databases administration
    - ETL tools administration
    - Support developers on BI architectures
    - Support other IT teams in solving complex problem

