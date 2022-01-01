Jean-François DZIECIOL

Mes compétences :
CISSP
ISO 22301 Lead Implementer
ISO 27005 Lead Implementer
Entreprises
DEXIA Crédit Local
- Responsable de la Sécurité Informatique
courbevoie2014
Société de financement local
- Responsable du Service Architecture Technique et Business Intelligence
Issy-les-Moulineaux2014 - maintenantManagement of Architecture's Team :
- Design of the new components of the bank's information system
- Integration of new software in the bank's information system
- Support developers on .Net architectures
- Support other IT teams in solving complex problem
Management of Business Intelligence's Team :
- databases administration
- ETL tools administration
- Support developers on BI architectures
- Support other IT teams in solving complex problem