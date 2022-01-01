Menu

Jean François FELIU

ROQUEFORT

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Roquefort

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • JF FELIU consultants - Fondateur

    1991 - maintenant

Formations

  • UER Droit Economie (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 1972 - 1979

Réseau