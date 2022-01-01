Jean-François GAUTIER

-
SEFI - Groupe DEF
- Chef de projet Logiciel
2008 - maintenant
-
Eurilogic
- Etude, Conception & Developpement Logiciel
CHATENAY-MALABRY CEDEX
2003 - 2008
-
Quadrille Ingénierie
- Ingénieur Developpement Logiciel
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2000 - 2003
-
Infogold consulting
- Etude, Conception & Developpement Logiciel
1998 - 2000
-
SYSECA
- Etude, Conception & Developpement Logiciel
1995 - 1998
-
Thomson CSF
- Etude, Conception & Developpement Matériel
1989 - 1994
-
Lloyd Instruments
- Installation, Formation & Maintenance
1989 - 1989