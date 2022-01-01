Retail
Jean-François GONZALEZ
Jean-François GONZALEZ
LANTON
En résumé
Entreprises
Bistro régent
- Gérant
2016 - maintenant
Gérant d'un restaurant en franchise
Ouverture le 31 mai
QUINCAILLERIE BAILLARGEAT
- CHEF COMPTABLE
2010 - 2016
CABINET ERECA
- COLLABORATEUR
2006 - 2010
FIGECO TORRES
- COLLABORATEUR
1996 - 2006
JARDIN CATALAN
- COMPTABLE
1993 - 1995
Formations
ITEC
Bordeaux
1991 - 1992
DPECF
Réseau
Audrey BONFILS
Christian LITHARD
Fareneau AGNES
Forma LEARN
Isabelle GALAN BAILLARGEAT
Jean-Luc PIGNOL
Jean-Yves LABAIGT
Marie Laure BONCHEAU
Sabine TORRES
Société CENSEA