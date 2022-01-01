Menu

Jean-François GONZALEZ

LANTON

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Bistro régent - Gérant

    2016 - maintenant Gérant d'un restaurant en franchise
    Ouverture le 31 mai

  • QUINCAILLERIE BAILLARGEAT - CHEF COMPTABLE

    2010 - 2016

  • CABINET ERECA - COLLABORATEUR

    2006 - 2010

  • FIGECO TORRES - COLLABORATEUR

    1996 - 2006

  • JARDIN CATALAN - COMPTABLE

    1993 - 1995

Formations

  • ITEC

    Bordeaux 1991 - 1992 DPECF

