Jean-Francois HUAULME

1998 - 2003

DEA et Thèse éffectués à l'Institut Pasteur Paris

Projet: Caractérisation d'une famille de gènes chez l'homme et les rongeurs, dont un des membres code pour un peptide régulateur sécrété dans la salive et le sang.

- Maîtrise des techniques de biologie moléculaire (clonage, PCR quantitative, RT-PCR, hybridation moléculaire, etc), biologie cellulaire, génomique et expérimentation animale (rat et souris)

- Analyses bio-informatiques (BLAST, GCG, Repeatmasker, etc)

- Dépôt d'un brevet européen sur une molécule active d'origine humaine



Publications

Rosinski-Chupin I., Huaulmé J-F., Rougeot C. and Rougeon F. (Oct 2001)

The transcriptionnal response to androgens is amplificated by both binary and graded mechanisms in vivo.

Endocrinology, 142 :4550-4559,



Huaulmé J-F., Rosinski-Chupin I., Courty Y. and Rougeon F. (Oct 2003)

Androgen regulation of gene expression in the rat submandibular gland : evidence of graded response but not binary of the SMR2 gene.

Journal of Histochemistry and Cytochemistry, 51 :1317-29



Huaulmé J-F. and Rosinski-Chupin I.

Rapid expansion and sequence divergence in the mouse gene family encoding VCS salivary products

Soumis à Journal of Molecular Evolution



Compétences

- Aisance relationnelle et capacité d’adaptation à des contextes multiples

- Aisance orale et rédactionnelle : publications, rapports, demandes de financement, manuscrit de thèse, présentations orales

- Langues étrangères: Anglais: courant

Allemand: bonnes notions

- Informatique: Systèmes d'exploitation: Mac OS, Windows, Unix

- Bureautique (Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel), Traitement d’images (Adobe Photoshop)



Mes compétences :

Biologie

Biologie moléculaire

Biotechnologie

Génétique

peptide

Recherche

Sequençage