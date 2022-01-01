Jean-Francois HUAULME

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
1998 - 2003
DEA et Thèse éffectués à l'Institut Pasteur Paris
Projet: Caractérisation d'une famille de gènes chez l'homme et les rongeurs, dont un des membres code pour un peptide régulateur sécrété dans la salive et le sang.
- Maîtrise des techniques de biologie moléculaire (clonage, PCR quantitative, RT-PCR, hybridation moléculaire, etc), biologie cellulaire, génomique et expérimentation animale (rat et souris)
- Analyses bio-informatiques (BLAST, GCG, Repeatmasker, etc)
- Dépôt d'un brevet européen sur une molécule active d'origine humaine
Publications
Rosinski-Chupin I., Huaulmé J-F., Rougeot C. and Rougeon F. (Oct 2001)
The transcriptionnal response to androgens is amplificated by both binary and graded mechanisms in vivo.
Endocrinology, 142 :4550-4559,
Huaulmé J-F., Rosinski-Chupin I., Courty Y. and Rougeon F. (Oct 2003)
Androgen regulation of gene expression in the rat submandibular gland : evidence of graded response but not binary of the SMR2 gene.
Journal of Histochemistry and Cytochemistry, 51 :1317-29
Huaulmé J-F. and Rosinski-Chupin I.
Rapid expansion and sequence divergence in the mouse gene family encoding VCS salivary products
Soumis à Journal of Molecular Evolution
Compétences
- Aisance relationnelle et capacité d’adaptation à des contextes multiples
- Aisance orale et rédactionnelle : publications, rapports, demandes de financement, manuscrit de thèse, présentations orales
- Langues étrangères: Anglais: courant
Allemand: bonnes notions
- Informatique: Systèmes d'exploitation: Mac OS, Windows, Unix
- Bureautique (Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel), Traitement d’images (Adobe Photoshop)
Mes compétences :
Biologie
Biologie moléculaire
Biotechnologie
Génétique
peptide
Recherche
Sequençage
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Pas de formation renseignée