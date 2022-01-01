Menu

Jean François KEISER

Saint-Denis

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-André

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SHLMR - Responsable Production

    Saint-Denis 2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • IUT Du Montet (Villers Les Nancy)

    Villers Les Nancy 1979 - 1981