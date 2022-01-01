Menu

Jean-François KOEUNE

DORTMUND

En résumé

Sr International Sales & Marketing Director - Who I am :

 True change agent within sales & marketing defining, planning and implementing new business models and ways of working
 Entrepreneurial attitude with passion for people and sales & marketing management
 15 years of sales & marketing experience of which 10 years in national & international managerial positions
 Perfect balance in between strategic vision, communication across the organization and execution
 Passion for action and drive for results ensuring sustainable profitable growth
 Energetic, with a can do attitude and a winning mentality

And also :

 Multilingual French – Dutch – English with notions of German
 A good understanding of and an easy fit with various cultures


Mes compétences :
Vente

Entreprises

  • BSH - Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte - National Sales Manager - Siemens

    2013 - maintenant Siemens brand sales directorship :

    Full sales responsibility for the Siemens major appliances business (all product typologies) leading and managing a large team of key account managers and sales representatives across all channels.

    Siemens is the N°1 brand in value on the Belgian market.

  • Electrolux Major Appliances EMEA - Business Marketing Director AEG EMEA

    2010 - 2012 Scope: Europe, Middle East and Africa - AEG brand, all product categories.

    Autonomously in charge of the mid to long term definition, planning, implementation and execution of the Sales & Marketing strategy for the AEG business unit, an independently run 1 billion euro company within the Electrolux company with full P&L responsibility and accountability.

    My achievements :

     Created high value through strong sales development in tough market conditions : exponential volume growth since Q2 2011 with a peak of 20% in the period January-March 2012 and with a positive price development of 6 percentage points strengthening the already solid double digit ebit of the AEG brand.
     Created and implemented a brand new business strategy & planning model across Europe, taken as lead example within the company.
     Managed a successful strategic brand repositioning & deployment across Europe, shifting the image and strengthening the power of the brand at purchase level.

  • Electrolux Major Appliances EMEA - Marketing Director South Europe

    2007 - 2010 Scope: Benelux, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece - all Brands (AEG, Electrolux, Zanussi) & products.

    Full short to mid-term marketing mix management, including product line management, through the line communication (consumer and trade) and sales framework definition.

    My achievements :

     Successfully implemented the new sales and marketing management model developed in Belgium (see below) within Southern Europe to build strong brands and create demand through engagement at marketing AND sales level.
     Successfully repositioned very strong local brands in France and Italy into the Electrolux Master brand with share gains in volume and value but also significant improvements in the brand funnel within the target group making Electrolux much stronger and powerful.
     Awarded Marketer of the year 2009 across Electrolux Europe.

  • Electrolux Major Appliances Europe - Marketing Manager Belgium

    2002 - 2007 Scope : Belgium – all brands (AEG, Electrolux, Zanussi) & all product categories.

    In charge of the national product and brand strategy, planning and execution.

    Main achievements :

     Managed a complete business turnaround that brought Electrolux Belgium to the Top 3 countries in Europe :
     from negative Ebit in 2000 to very strong double digit Ebit already by 2004.
     from market challenger to undisputed market leader in volume AND value.
     Invented and deployed a new sales and marketing business model (ROI based) within the industry that changed the rules of the game and clearly made Electrolux the leading reference in the white good sector.
     Was instrumental in the new company engagement & culture model creation, developing and implementing the company mission internally and externally, living the values through concrete and tangible actions like our green engagement.

  • Electrolux Home Products Belgium - Category & Key Account Manager

    2000 - 2002 Scope : all brands (AEG, Electrolux, Zanussi), kitchen business, 5 largest national accounts

  • Electrolux Home Products Belgium - Sales Account Manager

    1996 - 1999 Scope : Brussels and South Belgium – all brands (AEG, Electrolux, Zanussi) within the kitchen business.

    Client acquisition and portfolio management

Formations

  • ICHEC ( Institut Cathol. Hautes Etudes Commerciales ) (Woluwé St Pierre Bruxelles)

    Woluwé St Pierre Bruxelles 1999 - 2000 Marketing Management

    Marketing Management - Cum Laude - Avec distinction

  • Haute Ecole Groupe ICHEC - ISC Saint-Louis - ISFSC , Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1998 - 1999 General Management

    General Management - Magna Cum Laude - Avec grande distinciton

  • Facultés Universitaires Catholiques De Mons (Mons)

    Mons 1990 - 1996 Sciences économiques appliquées

    Sciences économiques appliquées - gestion PME - Cum Laude - Avec distinction

  • ECOLE ROYALE DES CADETS (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 1987 - 1990 High School

    Mathematics - languages

Réseau