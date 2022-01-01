Jean-François KOEUNE

Sr International Sales & Marketing Director - Who I am :



 True change agent within sales & marketing defining, planning and implementing new business models and ways of working

 Entrepreneurial attitude with passion for people and sales & marketing management

 15 years of sales & marketing experience of which 10 years in national & international managerial positions

 Perfect balance in between strategic vision, communication across the organization and execution

 Passion for action and drive for results ensuring sustainable profitable growth

 Energetic, with a can do attitude and a winning mentality



And also :



 Multilingual French – Dutch – English with notions of German

 A good understanding of and an easy fit with various cultures





Mes compétences :

Vente