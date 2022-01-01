Jean-François KOEUNE

Sr International Sales & Marketing Director - Who I am :
True change agent within sales & marketing defining, planning and implementing new business models and ways of working
Entrepreneurial attitude with passion for people and sales & marketing management
15 years of sales & marketing experience of which 10 years in national & international managerial positions
Perfect balance in between strategic vision, communication across the organization and execution
Passion for action and drive for results ensuring sustainable profitable growth
Energetic, with a can do attitude and a winning mentality
And also :
Multilingual French – Dutch – English with notions of German
A good understanding of and an easy fit with various cultures
Mes compétences :
Vente