Menu

Jean-François LENNON

LISBON

En résumé

Corporate entrepreneur in the field of Marketing, Technology trends and Strategic Business Development, together with a strong IT & Technical background in different sector activities.

Leadership in managing key accounts & vertical markets with the local sales teams in EMEA.

Creating and leading new strategic Sales & Business plans in an international environment.

Transition Management capabilities, accurate transversal management, ability to create and motivate a productive Team Spirit in a strong matrix environment. Native ability to create trusted relationship with both internal & external customers.

Manage ongoing marketing & sales processes, stay creative & pragmatic, respond to and anticipate customer needs and market trends in a highly competitive market.

Focus on Logical & Physical Security, IT Convergence, Risk Management, Customer satisfaction, Go to Market strategy and Operational Excellence.

Main goal : Learn everyday, from each others, create, progress, share, listen, maintain customers excited and eager to grow profitably together with a peaceful mindset.

Specialties:

- RFID,
- IT & HighTec,
- ERP's (Oracle, Baan IV)
- Electronic Security (CCTV, AC, DMS, EAS, MSS, C4I)
- Security Consulting (Risk Assessment, PM)
- B.A.C.S. in Critical environment for Pharma Industry
- FDA, GAMP4 Compliancy

- Transversal management
- Organizational Strategy
- Team Builder
- International Business Development
- Key Account Management
- Marketing & Communication

Native French
Fluent: English,Portuguese
Basic: German,Spanish,Italian

Mes compétences :
Business Development
Strategic Go to Market
Coaching & Leadership

Entreprises

  • ADT Sensormatic France - TYCO

    maintenant

  • Vision-Box SA - Director Intenational Business Development

    2012 - 2014 With a presence on the 5 continents, Vision-Box aims at being the Market Leader of Automated Border Control and multi-modal Biometric based Identity Management Solutions.

    Vision Box concentrates its business activities in three major areas:

    1. Intelligent Digital Video Management solutions such as PSIM, VCA platforms that enhance the operator experience by focusing solely on exceptions, thus allowing a holistic security approach towards the vital need to sustain the business continuity of any critical value creation process

    2. Electronic Identity solutions based on live Biometric enrollment, verification kiosks, dispensers and smart e-Gates. In essence, the full Identity Management value chain that permits Airports, Venues, Public Authorities, and many other sectors to offer a positive experience to their customers while ensuring the highest quality levels of security.

    3. R&D in Computer Vision Technologies for terrestrial and aerospace applications

    Our team is formed by international specialists with unique backgrounds and rewarded patents in various IT sectors, proceeding from international research institutions as well as the industry, and accumulating more than 30 years of expertise and recognized competence in the fields of digital CCTV, Biometry, image processing, computer vision and information technologies.

  • SharingCloud - Board Advisory Member

    2011 - maintenant By delivering a unique and comprehensive Enterprise Social Network service to its customers, SharingCloud™ directly contributes to the necessary transformation of modern companies and help them leveraging the full benefit of their collaborative potential, thus increasing their performance and accelerating their innovation cycle.


    You want to know more about Social business and Enterprise Social Networks, please visit us at: http://www.sharingcloud.com

  • Siemens SA - Building Technologies - Security Solutions - Director Regional Management

    2007 - 2011 Global responsibility for the strategy and coordination of 5 regions (Brazil, France, Spain, Portugal & Poland) for a volume of 80mEUR.
    Focus on business target delivery, effective strategies to gain new market share, reaching a sustainable performance level, a long term growth, by safeguarding the profitability, the cash flow and a well balanced business mix.

    • Drive the development and implementation of the business strategy at regional level

    • Act as the primary interface between the HQ and the regions

    • P&L Coaching: Revenue, Profit, Cash & Asset Management, SG&A control, Headcount productivity: Create sustainability

    • Develop People's Talents, Skills, Vertical Market expertise, Excellence in Project Management, Accountability

    • Leadership in developing Global & Corporate Accounts.

    • Drive the regional business development, including Projects' acquisition, Market Share, Pipeline & Forecast accuracy, Solution&Services' Portfolio management and business KPI's

    • Transversal Management of CEO's, Sales Head, Technical, Financial, and Project Management resources (50 people)

    Achievements:
    ► Successful integration of a non-group entity in Spain, delivering excellent results for the last 3 years after integration into Siemens Industry Building Technologies division
    ► Sustainable business turnaround of Managed Security Services of the Brazilian Security Solutions’ unit with 2 years of consecutive over-achievement in terms of profit
    ► 5 Years’ Business Plan’s definition and implementation of the Security Solutions Unit for the French Market with successful launch event and customers' lead qualification process
    ► Successful diversification of the activity of the Polish Security Solutions unit, acquiring new market shares for the last 2 years into targeted Focus markets
    ► Substantial contribution in higher-end markets to acquire projects with Global Accounts and Critical Infrastructures in the regions under my responsibility.

  • Siemens Building Technologies France - Key Account Manager & Director of Vertical Market Pharma

    2005 - 2007 October 2005 – May 2007 (1 year 8 months)

    1/KAM:
    -Hunt & Farm 8 Accounts in specific VM's (Airports, O&G, Pharma, Healthcare)
    -Negotiate Global Frame Agreement for Automation, Fire Safety and Security at A,B,C level
    -Transversal coach of the regional teams to garantee top quality customer focus and profit
    -Collaboration with Corporate R&D Marketing to optimize the implementation of solutions in response to the market requirements

    *Over-achievement of FY07 target by 200% (4M€ for 2M€)
    *Development of a Project portfolio of 18M€ in the last FY

    2/Pharma VM Director:
    -Ensure a successfull development of the VM
    -Develop some references & success stories in the Pharma Community
    -Setup a Center of Competence (sales, technical, validation expertise)
    -Get the company known as the ideal partner for green field and to be revamped sites
    -MarCom actions to ensure strong presence on the market (events, press, clubs)

    *85% of Market Transparency within 18 months
    *Turn-Over of Projects qualification of 35M€ on last FY

  • ADT Tyco Fire & Security - Business Development Manager

    2003 - 2005 May 2003 – September 2005 (2 years 5 months)

    - Market analysis & new High Tech trends anticipation
    - Coaching of the regions to ensure proper implementation of the Business Strategy
    - Sales, Technical & Project management plans for all important projects
    - Development of concepts and complex proposals for Global Integrated Security Solutions
    - Close partnership with R&D to move to the IP Market
    - Develop some References & Success Stories in the IP Area (CCTV)
    - Develop & Drive RFID Projects & Pilots in Retail & Industry

    *Over-achievement of FY04 & 05 targets by 130% & 145%
    *Marketing & Communications actions to optimize Market Transparency by 50%

  • Sensormatic France - ADT - IT Business Analyst

    1999 - 2003 June 1999 – April 2003 (3 years 11 months)

    - Project Management in ERP's migration (Oracle, Baan)
    - Internal consultant for Logistics, Distribution re-engineering
    - Development of international EDI functions & concepts
    - Network Administration strategy definition (Windows & Unix based OS)
    - Management of Reporting Project on Business Object

    *Costs optimization by 45% on Project implementation
    *Optimize business continuity for critical department activities

  • Sensormatic Europe - European Customer Service Manager

    1996 - 1999 December 1996 – May 1999 (2 years 6 months)

    Drive and ensure proper On-time supply for a 120M€ flow of electronic items for Security in retail :
    - Implementation & Management of the logistic site
    - Management of a team of 4 Customer Service Representatives
    - Management of a part of the Corporate Suppliers (MRP, MPS Methodology)
    - Project Manager on the ERP Baan IV, Distribution and Logistics
    - Interface between the production facilities based in Puerto Rico, Cork (Ireland) and the structure of the European distribution channels

Formations

  • ISCTE (Lisbon)

    Lisbon 2009 - 2011 International Management

    Master International Management (MiM)

Réseau