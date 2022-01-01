Jean-François LENNON

Corporate entrepreneur in the field of Marketing, Technology trends and Strategic Business Development, together with a strong IT & Technical background in different sector activities.



Leadership in managing key accounts & vertical markets with the local sales teams in EMEA.



Creating and leading new strategic Sales & Business plans in an international environment.



Transition Management capabilities, accurate transversal management, ability to create and motivate a productive Team Spirit in a strong matrix environment. Native ability to create trusted relationship with both internal & external customers.



Manage ongoing marketing & sales processes, stay creative & pragmatic, respond to and anticipate customer needs and market trends in a highly competitive market.



Focus on Logical & Physical Security, IT Convergence, Risk Management, Customer satisfaction, Go to Market strategy and Operational Excellence.



Main goal : Learn everyday, from each others, create, progress, share, listen, maintain customers excited and eager to grow profitably together with a peaceful mindset.



Specialties:



- RFID,

- IT & HighTec,

- ERP's (Oracle, Baan IV)

- Electronic Security (CCTV, AC, DMS, EAS, MSS, C4I)

- Security Consulting (Risk Assessment, PM)

- B.A.C.S. in Critical environment for Pharma Industry

- FDA, GAMP4 Compliancy



- Transversal management

- Organizational Strategy

- Team Builder

- International Business Development

- Key Account Management

- Marketing & Communication



Native French

Fluent: English,Portuguese

Basic: German,Spanish,Italian



Mes compétences :

Business Development

Strategic Go to Market

Coaching & Leadership