Jean-François LÈQUEPEYS

PARIS

En résumé

I have an instinct that wants to create value and make a meaningful impact, that’s my drive!! I’m a driven team leader with great cross-functional experience and education. I strongly believe in leading by example.

Over my years of experiences in Finance, Consulting and Project Management, I have developed and nurtured the following characteristics:
• Have insight into what drives the numbers
• Establish and explain meaningful metrics that add value
• Have an integrated and comprehensive understanding of the business
• Interpret and see opportunities in complexity and ambiguity
• Navigate risk with prudence and courage
• Think like an investor

Myers–Briggs Type Indicator: INTJ - Introversion (I), Intuition (N), Thinking (T), Judgment (J)

My Top Gallup 5 Strengths: Strategic – Competition – Achiever – Futuristic - Analytical

Specialties: Business analysis and insights, strategic thinking, business plan / case development, budgeting and planning, financial modelling, corporate reporting (to parent company), cross-functional partnering, strong presentation skills, process streamlining, leading and coaching people.

Entreprises

  • Paradies Lagardère - Travel Retail - Senior Director of Finance

    PARIS 2017 - maintenant

  • Paradies Lagardère - Travel Retail - Directeur of Finance & Accounting

    2016 - 2017

  • Lagardere Services North America - Director of Corporate Planning

    2012 - 2016

  • Lagardère Services North America - Financial Analyst

    2011 - 2012

  • Mensia Conseil - Consultant

    2009 - 2011

  • Indefi - Analyste Stratégique et Financier

    2008 - 2008

  • Veolia Environmental Services Africa & Middle East - Chargé de Mission

    2008 - 2009

Formations