Jean-François LÈQUEPEYS

I have an instinct that wants to create value and make a meaningful impact, that’s my drive!! I’m a driven team leader with great cross-functional experience and education. I strongly believe in leading by example.
Over my years of experiences in Finance, Consulting and Project Management, I have developed and nurtured the following characteristics:
• Have insight into what drives the numbers
• Establish and explain meaningful metrics that add value
• Have an integrated and comprehensive understanding of the business
• Interpret and see opportunities in complexity and ambiguity
• Navigate risk with prudence and courage
• Think like an investor
Myers–Briggs Type Indicator: INTJ - Introversion (I), Intuition (N), Thinking (T), Judgment (J)
My Top Gallup 5 Strengths: Strategic – Competition – Achiever – Futuristic - Analytical
Specialties: Business analysis and insights, strategic thinking, business plan / case development, budgeting and planning, financial modelling, corporate reporting (to parent company), cross-functional partnering, strong presentation skills, process streamlining, leading and coaching people.