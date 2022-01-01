Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean Francois LEROUX
Ajouter
Jean Francois LEROUX
peronne
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Montpellier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
bricomarche
- Chef de magasin
peronne
2015 - maintenant
Formations
Rémi Belleau BEP Vente Action Marchande
Nogent Le Rotrou
1993 - 1996
Réseau
Patrice COQUET