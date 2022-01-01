Menu

Jean-François LÉTURGIE

Toulouse

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SOCOTRAP - Responsable RH

    Toulouse 2005 - maintenant

Formations

  • Cesi

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Master 1

Réseau