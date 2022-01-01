Menu

Jean-François MIALON

LA WANTZENAU

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Engineer, completed by 3 years in audit & corporate finance then 6 years in investment & finance positions.
Since 2006, I have held CEO positions in mid-cap companies, mainly in distribution business (BtoB, BtoC, web).

I started at Mazars (1998), then joined a small private equity company as Investment Manager completed by some operational missions as CFO (3y) and CEO (2y) in portfolio companies.

I joined Wolf Lingerie Group early 2010 beside the founder to prepare the company for a future management and shareholders transition.
Since end of 2013, Wolf Lingerie is under majority-control LBO realized by two major investment companies, GIMV and Alsace Capital.

Since I have been leading the Group’s development and organization making Sans Complexe, our main brand, one of the top 5 lingerie brand in France, building initiatives through new distribution channels and organizing a wide industrial & operational transformation.

Mes compétences :
Management
organisation
distribution
business development
capital investissement

Entreprises

  • Wolf Lingerie - CEO / Directeur Général

    2010 - maintenant Founded in 1947, Wolf Lingerie Group is a French woman underwear leader specialized in design, manufacturing and distribution of woman’s lingerie. The group operates manufacturing facilities in China and a sourcing office in Hong-Kong for overseas vendors.

    Originally specialist of private label business in France, the group now distributes lingerie articles under its own brands among which
    - Sans Complexe: leader in Food Retail and #4 brand in France (excluding retail chains); targeting full-busted women of 35-55 y/o
    - Girls in Paris: native digital brand; distributed online and in selected department stores in Paris: targeting women between 15 and 35; +80K Instagram & Facebook followers

    The Group operates in many European countries and thru 5 main distribution channels : Food Retail, Web, Department Stores & retailers and home selling.

  • Groupe SGPA - Filiale sous LBO (100%) - CEO / Directeur Général

    2007 - 2009 Restructuring & turnaround mission in a portfolio company.
    Retail - Furniture : 32 M€, 100 people.

  • SGPA : Holding d'Investissement / Tête de Groupe - Investment director / Directeur de Participations

    2006 - 2010 Private equity “family office”, founded in 2000 and dedicated to small-mid-cap operations mainly in distribution and web business.

  • Groupe SGPA - Filiale sous LBO (66%) - CFO / Directeur Administratif et Financier

    2003 - 2006 Creation of the CFO position. Controlling shareholder representative.
    In charge of finance, HR, operations & IT.
    Retail - Furniture : 35 M€, 130 p.

  • SGPA : Holding d'investissement / Tête de Groupe - Investment Manager / Responsable de Participations

    2001 - 2003 Private equity “family office”, founded in 2000 and dedicated to small-mid-cap operations mainly in distribution and web business.

  • MAZARS - Auditor Senior

    Paris La Défense 1998 - 2001 Audit & due-diligence missions.

Formations