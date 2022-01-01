Jean-François MIALON

Engineer, completed by 3 years in audit & corporate finance then 6 years in investment & finance positions.

Since 2006, I have held CEO positions in mid-cap companies, mainly in distribution business (BtoB, BtoC, web).



I started at Mazars (1998), then joined a small private equity company as Investment Manager completed by some operational missions as CFO (3y) and CEO (2y) in portfolio companies.



I joined Wolf Lingerie Group early 2010 beside the founder to prepare the company for a future management and shareholders transition.

Since end of 2013, Wolf Lingerie is under majority-control LBO realized by two major investment companies, GIMV and Alsace Capital.



Since I have been leading the Group’s development and organization making Sans Complexe, our main brand, one of the top 5 lingerie brand in France, building initiatives through new distribution channels and organizing a wide industrial & operational transformation.



