Menu

Jean-Luc MAHOROMEZA

  • Cementys
  • Data Scientist

Palaiseau

En résumé

Presently involved in co/internship training program between Cementys Group and Sorbonne University, I hold a double Bachelors degree in mathematics and computer science. I have been working as a tutor of Mathematics class at Sorbonne University and Acadomia for high school level students. I have a strong teamwork culture and challenge and I always try to push the limits even further. I learned a lot about teamwork through professional and school projects.

My current research topics that I am working on are:

- Development of a multilayer neural network in order to learn on uncertain data. This program is carried out in partnership between the Sorbonne University and the Nuclear Physics Laboratory and High Energy (LNPH).

- Intelligent maintenance of large-scale sensors: Use of decision algorithms for predictive maintenance and optimization under constraint. This work is fully part of my work-study program at Cementys.

Entreprises

  • Cementys - Data Scientist

    Autre | Palaiseau (91120) 2020 - maintenant - Intelligent maintenance of large-scale sensors: Use of decision algorithms for predictive maintenance and optimization under constraint.

    - Monitoring internship : Detection anomalies in time series.

    - Predict sales revenue using machine learning algorithms.

    Computer programming environment : R, Python, Javascript, Java, C/C++, SQL, Matlab, SageMath

  • Fotonower France - Data Scientist

    Autre | Paris 2020 - 2020 - Behaviour classification and computer vision with neural networks (R, Python).
    - Sound analysis and automatic detection of sound sources (Matlab, Python, R).

  • Sorbonne Université - Mathematics tutor

    Autre | Paris 2019 - maintenant Tutor for student in 1st Bachelor degree

Formations

  • ISUP

    Paris 2020 - maintenant Ingénierie Statistique et Data Science (ISDS):
    - Machine Learning
    - Optimisation numérique
    - C/C++, Python, R, CUDA, VBA, SQL
    - Contrôle de qualité
    - Statistiques industrielles
    - Calcul Stochastique
    - Fiabilité

  • Sorbonne Université

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Master degree : Ingénierie Mathématiques

  • Sorbonne Université

    2016 - 2019 Bachelor : Double Major in Mathematics and Computer science.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Résultatsdes examens 2021
BAC | BREVET | BTS
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT

Le résultat du bac à Montesson Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de Versailles Le résultat du brevet à Montesson Le résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Versailles