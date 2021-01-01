Jean-Luc MAHOROMEZA

Presently involved in co/internship training program between Cementys Group and Sorbonne University, I hold a double Bachelors degree in mathematics and computer science. I have been working as a tutor of Mathematics class at Sorbonne University and Acadomia for high school level students. I have a strong teamwork culture and challenge and I always try to push the limits even further. I learned a lot about teamwork through professional and school projects.



My current research topics that I am working on are:



- Development of a multilayer neural network in order to learn on uncertain data. This program is carried out in partnership between the Sorbonne University and the Nuclear Physics Laboratory and High Energy (LNPH).



- Intelligent maintenance of large-scale sensors: Use of decision algorithms for predictive maintenance and optimization under constraint. This work is fully part of my work-study program at Cementys.