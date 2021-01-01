Menu

Jean Marc EMMANUELLI

  • attache commercial
  • PROMED FRANCE
  • attache commercial

BOUC BEL AIR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • PROMED FRANCE - Attache commercial

    Commercial | Bouc-Bel-Air (13320) 2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • COURS CARBUCCIA - Elève

    Nice (06000) 1982 - 1984

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel