Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean Marc EMMANUELLI
Ajouter
Jean Marc EMMANUELLI
attache commercial
PROMED FRANCE
attache commercial
BOUC BEL AIR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PROMED FRANCE
- Attache commercial
Commercial | Bouc-Bel-Air (13320)
2009 - maintenant
Formations
COURS CARBUCCIA
- Elève
Nice (06000)
1982 - 1984
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel