Jean-Marie CAILLAUD

Paris

En résumé

> > > WorkMeTender.com < < <

Face à l'incertitude entourant l'avenir de Viadeo, je vous invite tous à me retrouver sur le réseau Linkedin : fr.linkedin.com/in/jmcaillaud

------
I'm a Recruitment Manager who is passionate with his job.

My main duties :
- Transforming other recruiters into champions,
- Finding and convincing the best talents to join our company,
- Structuring the recruitment process in order to improve the quality of our assessment,
- Empowering employer branding through strategic thinking and out of the box methods,
- Helping the company to grow and to create value in every possible way.

Looking to have a chat about recruitment & talent acquisition? Please come and say hi!


Currently looking for the best talents in France, USA, Morocco, Australia.


A bientôt,
Jean-Marie

Mes compétences :
Culture digitale et entreprise
Recrutement
Ressources Humaines
Sourcing
Psychologue du travail
International
Evaluation
Assessment Centers
International business development

Entreprises

  • Deezer - Talent Acquisition & Employer Branding Manager

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Ippon Technologies - Talent Acquisition Manager

    Paris 2014 - 2017 Recruiting the brightest talents for the best Java, Cloud & BigData projects in France & Worldwide.
    - Establishing and developing the recruitment strategy on all continents,
    - Managing, training & coaching a 7 people team,
    - Recruiting IT, Sales, MarCom, Management & Staff profiles,
    - Employer branding,
    - Building relationships with engineering schools,
    - Managing budget & providers,
    - Role creation: setting up best practices, budget and metrics,
    - Helping launch new agencies, new offers & new countries,
    - Member of the Executive Commitee.

    www.ippon.fr
    www.ipponusa.com

  • Approach People Recruitment - Senior International Recruitment Consultant

    Blackrock 2009 - 2014 - Recrutement et Evaluation de profils cadres et non-cadres dans un environnement multiculturel,
    - Assessment de candidats pour recrutement interne,
    - Création et développement de partenariats avec des entreprises d'envergure internationale,
    - Formation et management de chargés de recherches.

    Depuis Juin 2010 - Bureaux de Paris
    Juillet 2009 à Juin 2010 - Siège à Dublin, Irlande.

    *Meilleur Recruteur 2011
    *Meilleur Recruteur 2012
    *Meilleur Recruteur 2013

  • Circular Consulting - Consultant en Recrutement Junior

    Lyon 2008 - 2009

  • Expedia - Assistant Ressources Humaines & Formation

    PARIS 2007 - 2007

Formations

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes

    Boulogne Billancourt 2008 - 2009

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes

    Paris 2007 - 2009 Master Degree

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes (Boulogne Billancourt)

    Boulogne Billancourt 2007 - 2008

  • Université Paris 5 René Descartes (Boulogne Billancourt)

    Boulogne Billancourt 2004 - 2007

  • Lycée Européen Jean Monnet (La Queue Lez Yvelines)

    La Queue Lez Yvelines 2000 - 2003 Baccalauréat Général S