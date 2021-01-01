Jean-Marie CAILLAUD

> > > WorkMeTender.com < < <
Face à l'incertitude entourant l'avenir de Viadeo, je vous invite tous à me retrouver sur le réseau Linkedin : fr.linkedin.com/in/jmcaillaud
------
I'm a Recruitment Manager who is passionate with his job.
My main duties :
- Transforming other recruiters into champions,
- Finding and convincing the best talents to join our company,
- Structuring the recruitment process in order to improve the quality of our assessment,
- Empowering employer branding through strategic thinking and out of the box methods,
- Helping the company to grow and to create value in every possible way.
Looking to have a chat about recruitment & talent acquisition? Please come and say hi!
Currently looking for the best talents in France, USA, Morocco, Australia.
A bientôt,
Jean-Marie
Mes compétences :
Culture digitale et entreprise
Recrutement
Ressources Humaines
Sourcing
Psychologue du travail
International
Evaluation
Assessment Centers
International business development