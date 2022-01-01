Menu

Jean-Michel GARCIA

MONTPELLIER

Entreprises

  • HORIBA Medicals ABX SAS - Clinical Research Engineer

    2014 - maintenant Flow cytometry specialist. Identification of Biomarkers for earlier detection of hemopathies.

  • Institut Pasteur Korea - Scientist

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Antibacterial Drug Development working on Hospital acquired bacterial infections and tuberculosis. Previously (up to June 2013), in Applied Molecular Virology group working in development of lead compounds against viral hepatitis.

  • HKU-Pasteur Research Centre - Translational Research Group leader

    2003 - 2012 In charge of the Translational Research team and responsible for the flow cytometry platform. Our projects span over three axes of research: drug discovery, diagnostics and molecular biology: 1) Development of cellular screening for antivirals against HIV, H5N1 & Dengue, 2) Development, validation and field implantation of Influenza (H5N1) diagnostics, 3) Investigation of influenza receptors at atomic level using NMR technology. Direct involvement in international projects (RESPARI, DENFRAME, ICAV, ACIP).

  • Foundation for Research and Technology- Hellas (FORTH) - Chemical Engineer

    2000 - 2000 In charge for Greece of the multi-disciplinary European project FMRX-CT97-0101 "New optimization concepts for high quality UV-coatings" (TMR project). Full analyses of the produced wafer + adaptation of a new analytical device.

  • Institut de biologie de Lille - Ph-D

    2000 - 2003 Ph-D in chemistry (co-financed by Region Nord-Pas-de-Calais/ CNRS / Sedac Therapeutics). To create and develop a new methodology of high throughput epitope screening by peptide/protein microarray technology. Synthesis of HCV-NS3-mimetic conformational epitope from decamer peptides.

  • University of Kyoto - Researcher mandated by ELF-ATOCHEM

    1998 - 2000 Researcher mandated by ELF-ATOCHEM for the elaboration of a new family of co-polymer based on the Atom Transfer Radical Polymerization (ATRP) genuine technology.Polymer Chemistry Laboratory, University of Kyoto.

  • Louis Pasteur centre for medical research - Internship

    1997 - 1997 Preparation and observation of fresh lymphocytes obtained from cancer patients receiving IFNANK therapy using confocal.

