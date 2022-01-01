Menu

Jean-Michel GRELLARD

ARGANCHY

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Arganchy dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Freelance CRA
Participation in protocol redaction and other clinical trial related documents (inform consent, CRFs, amendements ...).
Protocol review and submission; selection and validation of investigator sites;
Start-up of clinical trial (financial contract, trial costs evaluation);
Remote monitoring or punctual monitoring, studies opening and closing; audit preparation.

Project Manager
Management of a clinical research portfolio on regulatory, financial, logistical, administrative, organizational and human.
Designing and writing clinical trial protocols and technical and patient documentation for national and international studies
Support for medical and paramedical project leaders..

Mes compétences :
Radiotherapy
Targeted therapy
Closeout
Clinical trials
Site initiation
Monitoring
Regulatory submission
Management
Oncology
Recherche clinique
Essais cliniques
Gestion financiere
Formation professionnelle continue
Gestion de la logistique
Audit interne
Audit

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Freelance CRA

    2016 - maintenant Freelance clinical research Consultant : MUCAALT trial (CHU de Caen) ; BBEST study (GALENUS- Laboratoire ACER).  Participation in protocol redaction and other clinical trial related documents (inform consent, CRFs, amendements ...).  Protocol review and submission; selection and validation of investigator sites;  Start-up of clinical trial (financial contract, trial costs evaluation);  Remote monitoring or punctual monitoring, studies opening and closing; audit preparation.

  • Centre François Baclesse - Project manager

    CAEN 2015 - maintenant Management of a clinical research portfolio on regulatory, financial, logistical, administrative, organizational and human.
    Designing and writing clinical trial protocols and technical and patient documentation for national and international studies
    Support for medical and paramedical project leaders..

  • Centre François Baclesse - Clinical project coordinator

    CAEN 2009 - 2014 Participation in protocol development, protocol redaction, CRF design and other documents; Assistance in study protocol development
    Protocol submission to the French authorities according to French regulatory requirements (ANSM, ethics committees,...)
    Feasability : selection and validation of investigator sites, CROs
    Coordination of national multicenter studies
    Start-up of clinical trial (financial contract, trial costs evaluation)
    Monitoring, site selection,studies opening and closing,on site audit preparation.
    Review of clinical trial data
    Ensuring the ordering and distribution of clinical trial drug supply
    Specialist in oncology (15 years experience): breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, lung, gynecological ...
    For 1 year, I have held the responsability of the clinical research department.
    Mentor for training and support for junior CRAs, nurses.
    Internal auditor
    Teacher for investigators, CRAs, nurses, medecine and pharmacy students.

  • Centre François Baclesse - Clinical Research Assistant

    CAEN 1997 - 2009 Lead monitor for breast and digestive studies

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel