Jean-Michel GRELLARD

Freelance CRA
Participation in protocol redaction and other clinical trial related documents (inform consent, CRFs, amendements ...).
Protocol review and submission; selection and validation of investigator sites;
Start-up of clinical trial (financial contract, trial costs evaluation);
Remote monitoring or punctual monitoring, studies opening and closing; audit preparation.
Project Manager
Management of a clinical research portfolio on regulatory, financial, logistical, administrative, organizational and human.
Designing and writing clinical trial protocols and technical and patient documentation for national and international studies
Support for medical and paramedical project leaders..
Mes compétences :
Radiotherapy
Targeted therapy
Closeout
Clinical trials
Site initiation
Monitoring
Regulatory submission
Management
Oncology
Recherche clinique
Essais cliniques
Gestion financiere
Formation professionnelle continue
Gestion de la logistique
Audit interne
Audit
