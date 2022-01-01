Menu

Jean-Michel ISSAKIDIS

Supports internal clients in their decisions by gathering and analyzing data using advanced analytics (e.g., optimization, exploratory clustering ...) and data mining techniques and tools. Responsible for delivering high quality innovative statistical and analytical modeling to the business, marketing and product development groups: Design, development, testing, deployment, monitoring and support of those models. Utilizes statistical modeling and advanced analytic to address specific business and organizational problems or discover valuable insights that play a role in informing business decisions. Presents findings to senior management

Mes compétences :
Informatique
product life cycle
market research
competitive analysis
Supply Chain
Product Development
Large accounts management and development
Develop strategic marketing plans
Business Planning

Entreprises

  • Axway - Senior Business Analyst & Data Scientist

    annecy 2011 - maintenant Position Summary: Analyze business data and leverage data infrastructures and tools to uncover
    actionable and predictive insights to assist leadership in improving operational results, user experience
    and organizational effectiveness.

    Consult with internal and external stakeholders at all levels and roles to meet their information needs.
    Develop advanced analyses and predictive modeling for deep understanding of customers, business
    operations, opportunities and challenges to develop reports, metrics and analyses that lead to
    measureable improvements.

    * Built suites of models (regression, Monte Carlo, Q-Q plot ...) to predict likelihood revenue, market potential,
    customer attrition, contract renewal, portfolio products combination traction and optimize product offerings ...

    * Consulted to optimize Sales teams named accounts and yearly target split; implemented book-to-bill ratio for
    more predictive revenue forecast

    * Set-up NPV and IRR indicators at early project investment stage and modeled PLC (product life cycle) and KPIs
    (key performance indicators)

    * Created pipeline, business segment ... and other BO (SAP Business Object) / SFDC (SalesForce.com) ad hoc
    reports for senior management

  • Axway - Sr. Analyst - Data Scientist

    annecy 2010 - maintenant

  • Axway - Product Line Director

    annecy 2007 - 2010 Position Summary: Develop strategic marketing plans for MFT* and BAM* product lines through market
    research, competitive analysis, pricing and customer engagement. Drive new business for the Sales
    Teams and develop new product feature and functionality in partnership with R&D. Provide customer
    use-case examples to R&D. Forecast and help drive opportunities for product lines with annual revenue
    from EUR 100M to EUR 120M. Identify areas for growth and drive competitive marketing campaigns to improve
    market share, including press releases, launch and sales training materials, customer presentations ...

    * Performed business planning, market research and product development strategy in various verticals: Banking &
    Finance, Supply Chain, Healthcare ...

    * Conceptualized and ran customer facing training scenarios for Sales teams worldwide
    * Created functional specifications and managed product chartering / roadmap / introduction (NPI)
    * Analyzed, designed, and created functional and technical specifications
    * Spokesperson for media, conferences and events, IT analysts

    * MFT: Managed File Transfer / BAM: Business Activity Monitoring

  • De Facto Solutions - Development Director & Owner

    2005 - 2007 Consulting services and IT platform integration for payment processing automation and evolution

    Position Summary: In two years' time, we developed a full SaaS SEPA* Direct Debit and Transfer
    payments processing solution; And gained as customers the top 5 leaders in the field of social and
    private building rental / leasing.

    * Offer strategy modeling and pricing ;
    * GTM plans and execution, customer-facing sales toolkits ;
    * Sales hiring, partnerships ;
    * Large accounts management and development in white space markets

  • De Facto Solutions - Consultant

    2004 - 2007 Définition et mise en oeuvre d'instruments de paiement et de systèmes informatiques d'échanges de flux financiers banque-à-banque, banque-à-entreprise et entreprise-à-banque

  • Loockeed Martin - Price Systems - Directeur France - Europe

    2003 - 2004

  • PRICE Systems - Southern Europe Director

    2002 - 2005 World leader in parametric modeling software tools (formerly a Lockheed Martin subsidiary)

    Position Summary: Grow Southern Europe subsidiary revenue and profitability, as well as manage and
    motivate a Team of 9. As a business development person: Accountable for strategic accounts
    relationship in the field of Defense, Aeronautics, Space, Government and Utilities. In 2003, Southern
    Europe revenue grew 35 % and operations costs decreased 66 %

  • ILOG (IBM depuis 2009) - Directeur de Marché - Marketing

    1999 - 2003

  • IBM - Product Marketing Director

    Bois-Colombes 1999 - 2002 IBM - (FMA: ILOG), www-01.ibm.com/software/info/ilog/

  • Thales Avionics - Product Line Manager

    1998 - 1998

  • Vaisala OY - Sales & Marketing Manager France & Benelux

    1993 - 1998

  • Safegate Group - EMEA/APAC Area Manager

    1991 - 1993 Safegate Group (FMA: Thorn Airfield Lighting), www.safegate.com

  • Ineo Engineering - Project Engineer

    1989 - 1991 Ineo Engineering & Systems (FMA: SEEE), www.cofelyineo-gdfsuez.com/ineo-es

Formations