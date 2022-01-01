Jean-Michel ISSAKIDIS

Supports internal clients in their decisions by gathering and analyzing data using advanced analytics (e.g., optimization, exploratory clustering ...) and data mining techniques and tools. Responsible for delivering high quality innovative statistical and analytical modeling to the business, marketing and product development groups: Design, development, testing, deployment, monitoring and support of those models. Utilizes statistical modeling and advanced analytic to address specific business and organizational problems or discover valuable insights that play a role in informing business decisions. Presents findings to senior management



Mes compétences :

Informatique

product life cycle

market research

competitive analysis

Supply Chain

Product Development

Large accounts management and development

Develop strategic marketing plans

Business Planning