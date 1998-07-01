Menu

Jean-Michel JEAN-MICHEL ERIC VALLETTE (VALLETTE)

ARGENTEUIL

En résumé

I am a very ambitious and determined "young" person who thrives on a challenge. I have the ability and experience to work both as part of a team as a leader and independently. I play BADMINTON, I do conjuring tricks and I teach them to other magicians, my pseudonym is "VALJEMIFLO". I have excellent communication skills and have the confidence public speaking and leading a team. Time keeping is a must and my organisational skills are impeccable.(up to date)

Mes compétences :
Commercialisation
Achats
Négociation
Management de la qualité
Logistique
Management
Y2K
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word

Entreprises

  • REVIFA - Directeur Commercial & Qualité

    2011 - 2019 Négociation contrats et prix de vente clients
    Gestion de la plateforme logistique
    Respect des procédures clients « logistique et om qualité ».
    Produits concernés : Visserie Automobile

  • MAGNETI MARELLI - Ingénieur Technico-Commercial

    Nanterre Cedex 2006 - 2011 Négociation contrats et prix de vente clients.
    Produits concernés : boîtes de vitesse robotisées

  • JOHNSON ELECTRIC - GATE - Ingénieur Technico-Commercial

    2004 - 2006 Négociation contrats et prix de vente clients
    Développement de projets en avance de phase.
    Produits concernés : Moteurs électriques pour véhicules hybrides, groupes moto-ventilateurs, etc..

  • PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN - Acheteur

    1997 - 2004 Acheteur ( à partir de 07/1998 - 6 ans )
    7.5 ans Négociation contrats et prix d'achat fournisseurs
    Vie en série et équipe projets
    Contribution dans la stratégie commerciale de la famille produits .
    Produits concernés : Récepteurs radio, haut- parleurs, antennes, commutateurs, avertisseurs sonores, etc..

    Dessinateur Projeteur ( à partir de 02/1997 -
    RESEAUX 1,5 ans) EXPERIENCES
    Equipe projets économique technique
    Développements de nouveaux produits innovants sur le véhicule 306.
    Produits concernés : Commutateurs, récepteurs radio, groupes Moto-ventilateurs, https://www.linkedin.com/in/jean- tablette arrière avec haut-parleurs intégrés, michel-eric-vallette-36318678/ combinés planche de bord, haut-parleurs, etc.

  • EFICA - Technico-commercial

    1996 - 1997 Technico-Commercial
    En charge de la vente de produits de sécurité pour machines outils
    Produits concernés : Composants sécurité machines outils.

  • CKD Moneyline - Magasinier puis Technicien d'atelier

    1995 - 1996 Magasinier puis Technicien d'atelier
    Dépannage de terminaux dans un service après-vente
    Produits concernés : Terminaux de paiement
    Distributeurs de monnaie...

Formations

Réseau