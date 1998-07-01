Jean-Michel JEAN-MICHEL ERIC VALLETTE (VALLETTE)

I am a very ambitious and determined "young" person who thrives on a challenge. I have the ability and experience to work both as part of a team as a leader and independently. I play BADMINTON, I do conjuring tricks and I teach them to other magicians, my pseudonym is "VALJEMIFLO". I have excellent communication skills and have the confidence public speaking and leading a team. Time keeping is a must and my organisational skills are impeccable.(up to date)



Mes compétences :

Commercialisation

Achats

Négociation

Management de la qualité

Logistique

Management

Y2K

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Word