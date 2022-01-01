Retail
Jean-Michel Kouakou CHATIGRE
Jean-Michel Kouakou CHATIGRE
CÖTE D'IVOIRE TELECOM
assistant commercial, et chagé du reporting commer
ABIDJAN
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CÖTE D'IVOIRE TELECOM
- Assistant commercial, et chagé du reporting commer
Commercial | ABIDJAN
2007 - maintenant
gestion de portefeuille clients
conception des tableaux de bord
analyse des tableaux de bord
effecture le reporting
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel