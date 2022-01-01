Menu

Jean-Michel LANDREAU

maisons alfort

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courbevoie dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Experienced Senior Program Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. Skilled in IT Strategy, Business Intelligence, Risk Management, IT Service
Management. Strong program management professional graduated from ESEO (Ecole Sup d'Electronique de l'Ouest).

Mes compétences :
Communication
Conseil
Gestion de projet
Management
Audit

Entreprises

  • DXC - Manager

    maisons alfort 2014 - maintenant 2014- 2020
    People Manager at Global Project Delivery Organisation
    Lead for Analytics and Big Data for Europe South Program Management
    Swat Manager for Europe South Program Management

  • STERIA - Directeur Programmes

    Paris 2007 - 2014 Pour Malakoff Mederic - Assurance
    * Industrialisation d'activités d'Intégration dans le cadre du Plan de Transformation du SI domaine Assurances.

    Pour AP-HP
    * Industrialisation du Poste de Travail Médical (aspects Métiers, Organisation, SI, Architectures Virtuelles)

    Pour Harmonie Soins&Services
    * Audit et Organisation du SI cible sanitaire et médico-social

    Pour la MNT (Mutuelle Nationale Territoriale)
    * Audit et Cadrage Schéma Directeur SI Santé - 6 mois.

    Pour le GIE Santé Chorégie (MGEN, MFPS) :
    * Pilotage MOE de 50 personnes
    - suivi des équipes (spécifications, développement, assemblage, integration, tests usines, architectures applicatives et techniques
    - Gestion économique du portefeuille projets – 10000 j/an

    * Pilotage AMOA de 25 personnes
    - Pilotage économique du portefeuille projets en collaboration avec les partenaires - 6000 j / an
    - Gestion des activités de pilotage des projets réglementaires, stratégiques
    - Pilotage transverse des projets avec les partenaires
    - Gestion des activités de spécifications, recettes, paramétrages, support fonctionnel et d’assistance pilotage et recette auprès des partenaires

  • Clear Channel Communications - DSI

    Boulogne Billancourt 2000 - 2007 * Gestion d’une équipe de 40 personnes (15 aux services Helpdesk / Réseaux / Exploitation et 25 aux études et développements - internes + sous-traitants.
    * Gestion du Système d’Information (applications métiers de commercialisation, logistique de gestion des campagnes publicitaires, SCM (stock-achat), Compta, Finance, Paie, Cartographies, …). Mise en œuvre d’un e-Commerce, d’un EDI et d’un CRM.
    * Gestion du budget (6 M€)
    * Gestion du système d’information Corporate et commun aux filiales étrangères.
    * Optimisation et harmonisation des flux organisationnels.
    * Suivi des audits internes et Sarbannes Oxley; Charte Sécurité.

  • CARAC - Directeur des Etudes

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1997 - 2000 * Management d’une équipe Etudes et Développements de 18 personnes.
    * Mise en oeuvre d’un programme schéma directeur et gestion de son évolution - Domaine Retraite, Assurance-Vie et Epargne.
    * Mise en place d'une gouvernance IT. Réorganisation du service Etudes.
    * Coordination avec l'Exploitation. Sécurité.
    * Gestion du support aux utilisateurs
    * Participation à l'architecture technique du SI

  • GENICORP - Directeur de Projets

    1994 - 1997 * Direction de projets en forfait et régie dans les domaines Banque et Assurance (CNP, I-CDC, BdF,...) et Industriel (Aérospatiale, Shell, Sep, Renault,...)
    * Activités de Conseil Organisation / Stratégie SI.
    * Gestion des Appels d’Offres (réponses, défense, suivi).
    * Mise en place de centres de compétences architecture Client-Serveur et SGBD (Oracle).

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau