Menu

Jean-Michel MESSERLIN

Levallois Perret

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ciprés Assurrances - Responsable Projets MOE

    Levallois Perret 2016 - 2017

  • Conix - Consultant confirmé

    Issy les Moulineaux 2016 - 2016 Mission chez La Vigie

  • Nerim - Responsable SI Commercial et Marketing

    2015 - 2016

  • Completel - Responsable SI et outils

    La Défense Cedex 2006 - 2013

  • Completel - Responsable SI Commercial

    La Défense Cedex 2002 - 2006

  • Completel - Chef de projet SI Commercial

    La Défense Cedex 2001 - 2002

  • RSL Com France - Support technique Facturation

    1999 - 2000

  • Europe Software & Data Systems (ESDS) - Consultant IT

    1997 - 1999 Mission chez Hutchison Telecom France

  • 72e Régiment d'Infanterie de Marine (Service national) - Analyste programmeur

    1996 - 1996

Formations