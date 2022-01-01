Jean-Michel MONTEIX

XXI-Lab
- Founder
2009 - maintenant
Interest
- In communications & multimedia systems, in challenge especially when apply to new & difficult product
Specialties
- Multiple disciplines team management
- Elaboration & management of programs/projects, from the specification to the production
- Strong expertise in integration of electronic component (in small volume, with high performance requested)
Management_Experience_____________________________________________________
Overall Responsibilities
- Lead engineering multi skills set teams to deliver against business goals and targets
- Provide support to Senior Management and advice their choices of direction for the business
Technical perimeter
- Define the strategy for the department including the organizational structure & goals
- Oversee the development and project activities of teams
- Challenge and validate the technical assumptions, conclusions and decisions of the team
- Oversee technology choices and direction to increase competitive advantage
- Support the definition of products and ways of satisfying customer needs
- Expert in radiation & good knowledge in Electronic system
- Broad technical/functional expertise in multiple disciplines to judge global solutions
- Advocate quality and drive the team to achieve efficiency (ISO – continuous improvement)
Customer
- Represent the company at all levels with partners, suppliers and customers
- Manage cross departmental relationships to promote effective working relationship with the organization
- Manage significant supplier relationships
- Keep customer satisfaction as primary objective
Budget
Define the budget for the department and hold responsibility for all the expenses: rewards, capital expenditure, development costs and technology license fees.
HR
- Manage HR issues for the teams, e.g. recruitment, personal development, training, motivation, setting and measuring objectives, discipline, separation, coaching, rewards, etc. This includes coaching and development of reporting managers and Team Leaders.
- Lead and motivate the department to improve and develop ways of working and processes, to ensure the organization achieves competitive advantage as well as continuous improvement.
Professional history_______________________________________________________
Since November 2009: XXI-Lab founder
From Sept. 2005 to Oct 2009: Electrical Engineering Manager @ Motorola Mobile Devices / Rennes - France
From Jan. 1999 to Sept. 2005: Antenna , EMC & RF team Manager – HW project leader – Creation of the radiated laboratory @ Mitsubishi Mobile Communication Europe / Rennes - France
From Jan. 1998 to Dec. 1998: Antenna designer @ Allgon AG (Antenna designer) / Stockholm – Sweden
From Oct. 1995 to Mar. 1996: Antenna Engineer @ Matra communication / St Quentin en Yvelines - France
From Feb. to Aug. 1995: Antenna Eng. @ AEG mobile communication (GSM Matra. phone) / Ulm – Germany
: Antenna Eng. @ Nortel Matra Com (GSM base station) / St Quentin en Yvelines - France
Formation & languages______________________________________________________
Licentiate in Electronics and Systems, Electromagnetism and Microwaves option – Clermont-Ferrand University
Language: Fluent / German: beginner / Chinese, Japanese: smattering
Informatics tools: MS project, labwiew, NEC, CST(microwave studio), XFDTD
Miscellaneous______________________________________________________________
Music: 10 years playing clarinet, ex-member of philharmonic orchestra of Riom