Jean-Michel SAULNIER

VANCOUVER

En résumé

Focused on innovation: in terms of usage, methods, interfaces and technologies.
I love programming and the challenges of implementing rich user interfaces and solid interaction models.
I have an eye for (little big) details and believe in the added value of emotional, engaging design.

Awards:
- 2011 Visuelt Silver (Beyond light installation)

Follow me on:
- Twitter / Github @jmsaulnier

/**
Software: FlashDevelop, Flash Builder, IntelliJ Idea, XCode, Adobe Creative Suite

Languages: Actionscript 3 / AIR / Flex – Desktop & Mobile (Starling/Away3D/Robotlegs/Signals), JavaScript (jQuery, Backbone), HTML5, PHP (Symfony)

Enjoy Arduino & Processing
*/

Next steps: iOS/Android native apps, Haxe (NME)

Mes compétences :
Javascript
RIA
User Interface
Git
User Experience
Actionscript
AIR
ANT
OOP
HTML5 CSS3

Entreprises

  • Thinkingbox - Interactive developer

    2013 - maintenant

  • SQLI Agency Lyon - Interactive Developer

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2013 Roche, Interpol, Sanofi, Desjoyaux, Apicil...

    SQLI Agency is specialized in the development of various and innovative types of web-oriented marketing and communication solutions.

    - Air applications for iOS
    - Air Flex application for Windows 7 Tablet (offline sync capabilities, Salesforce CRM)
    - Front-end development

  • Bleed (Norvège) - Interactive Developer

    2009 - 2010 Bleed is a multi-disciplinary design consultancy based in Oslo (Norway), one of the most awarded agencies in Norway, with international and national acclaim.

    - Interactive installation (more details: http://blog.bleed.no/2010/03/beyond-light-installation/ )
    - Innovative interface prototypes development
    - Front-end & back-end (Symfony) development.

  • Agence Clark - Back-end developer

    PARIS 2008 - 2009 Asics, Casino de Paris, Gîtes de France, ...

    - Back-end (with powerful intern CMS) development
    - Flash remoting using amfPHP.

  • Siemens Transportation Systems - Developer

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2008 Internal communication (website, tools, videos)

  • Enyware - Developer

    2007 - 2007 Development Visual Basic software in PHP/MySQL software on-line

