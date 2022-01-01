Jean-Michel SAULNIER

Focused on innovation: in terms of usage, methods, interfaces and technologies.

I love programming and the challenges of implementing rich user interfaces and solid interaction models.

I have an eye for (little big) details and believe in the added value of emotional, engaging design.



Awards:

- 2011 Visuelt Silver (Beyond light installation)



Follow me on:

- Twitter / Github @jmsaulnier



/**

Software: FlashDevelop, Flash Builder, IntelliJ Idea, XCode, Adobe Creative Suite



Languages: Actionscript 3 / AIR / Flex – Desktop & Mobile (Starling/Away3D/Robotlegs/Signals), JavaScript (jQuery, Backbone), HTML5, PHP (Symfony)



Enjoy Arduino & Processing

*/



Next steps: iOS/Android native apps, Haxe (NME)



Mes compétences :

Javascript

RIA

User Interface

Git

User Experience

Actionscript

AIR

ANT

OOP

HTML5 CSS3