Menu

Jean-Michel TORAL

BOMPAS

En résumé

Http://www.wix.com/artbizar/artydesign?ref=nf

Mes compétences :
Design
Prototype
Publicité

Entreprises

  • IDEOGRAMDESIGN - Graphiste Designer

    maintenant

  • RIADESIGN - Designer

    maintenant

  • ENSTO France - Graphiste Designer

    Néfiach maintenant

Formations

Réseau