Jean-Philippe DELHUMEAU
Jean-Philippe DELHUMEAU
PARIS
Entreprises
Saint Loup Patrimoine
- Gérant
2005 - maintenant
Accenture
- Consultant
Paris
2001 - 2004
Gautier France
- Ingénieur
Le Boupère
1998 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Paris - Ecole Europe Affaires MS Gestion de Patrimoine
Paris
2004 - 2005
Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP
Chatenay Malabry
1996 - 1997
Ecole Supérieure Bois Nantes Groupe ESB (Nantes)
Nantes
1994 - 1997
Lycée Saint Joseph
La Roche Sur Yon
1991 - 1994
Lycée Saint Gabriel
St Laurent Sur Sevre
1987 - 1990
Caroline JAULIN
Charles DU TILLET
Charlotte FAFART
Damien DUFOUR
Gaël PERSON
Guillaume JOZANCY
Jean-Philippe GONTIER
Olivier THEIS
Sèverine FAVIER
Vincent LE MEIL