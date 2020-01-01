Retail
Jean-Philippe FONTENEAU
Jean-Philippe FONTENEAU
Nanterre
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Épargne
Assurance
animation
Entreprises
AXA FRANCE
- CHARGE DE CLIENTELE
Nanterre
2010
Alptis
- DELEGUE REGIONAL
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
Gan Assurances
- Chargé de mission
2011 - 2014
Protection sociale :
- contrats collectifs art.83 CGI / Complémentaire santé/ Prévoyance / Retraite
- TNS solutions Loi Madelin
- Optimisation rémunération
- Epargne salariale / IFC/IL / Garantie GSC
Anne-Sophie BATTEUX
Fédération Française DE L'ASSURANCE
Guillaume FONTENEAU
Habib DICKO
Julien LERAY
Louis-Serge REAL DEL SARTE
Maryse COCAIGN
Mehdi CHAAR
Philippe LERAY