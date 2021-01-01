Retail
Jean-Philippe TARIOTTE
Jean-Philippe TARIOTTE
VALENCE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SQL
Informatique
Gestion de projet
ERP
Entreprises
Ucc Coffee France
- Responsable des systèmes d’information
VALENCE
2018 - maintenant
Copas
- Responsable des systèmes d'information
2015 - 2017
Altho
- Coordinateur informatique usine / Chef de projet groupe
2013 - 2015
Brioche Pasquier Etoile
- Responsable informatique
LES CERQUEUX
2001 - 2013
Formations
Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier
St Martin D'Heres
1997 - 1999
