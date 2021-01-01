Menu

Jean-Sebastien BENETEAU

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MSX International Business Services - Regional Sales Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • GGP Distribution - Directeur commercial

    Bordeaux 2013 - 2014

  • Groupe Simon - Responsable centre de profit

    Morlaix 2012 - 2012

  • Schrader International - Chef de Marché Revente France

    2001 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau