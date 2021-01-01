Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jean-Sebastien BENETEAU
Ajouter
Jean-Sebastien BENETEAU
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MSX International Business Services
- Regional Sales Manager
2014 - maintenant
GGP Distribution
- Directeur commercial
Bordeaux
2013 - 2014
Groupe Simon
- Responsable centre de profit
Morlaix
2012 - 2012
Schrader International
- Chef de Marché Revente France
2001 - 2012
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alexandre LEBERT
Cédric AUDEBERT
Christine SALABERT
Julien MARTIN
Mickaël DUMAS