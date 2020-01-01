Jebabli MOHAMED YASSINE

Development of Linux systems based on Buildroot and openWRT :

==>Toolchain: ARM-GNU, Autotools, Cmake, Library, FLAGS, Makefile...

==>Preloader/Bootloader: BootROM, SPL, u-boot, driver, dts, boot process, encryption...

==>Kernel, Device tree: custom configuration, driver(Tty, Network, Misc, Led, usb-otg, ...), custom device tree, driver writing, Sysfs, Udev ...

==>RootFileSystem: Ext4, squashfs, ramfs, disk partitioning...

==>Target packages: Busybox, systemd, systemV, system update OTA, Init sequence, Network Interface config, Application firmware...).

- C low level layer development as well C/C++ and python in the application layer.

- C development on Cortex-M and MSP430 microcontrollers.

- Developement on multi IP, (Virtual COM Port, ADC, DAC, USART, I2C, TIM, CC1101, RCC, DMA, SPI, NVIC).