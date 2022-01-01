Jeff VERSTERRE

Mes compétences :
Continuous improvement
Leader
Manager
Entreprises
Tronox (NYSE: TRX)
- Plant manager
maintenant
2003 - maintenantTronox pigments, the 3rd largest TiO2 pigment producer in the industry, operates 5 TiO2 plants worldwide. At the facility in the industrial area of Rotterdam the Netherlands, I am responsible for the operation of the finishing plant.
Main focus is a safe operation which outputs constistent high quality products that can be competively priced.
Most interesting results are a 30% capacity increase with neglible capital investment and a significant improvement in first pass quality results.
Pechiney
- Deputy Director of Continuous Improvement
Paris2001 - 2003Pechiney (now Alcan) has a primary aluminum division and other divisions that have arisen from up-stream and down-stream integration in the supply chain.
In the Netherlands Alcan operates an aluminum smelter. At that smelter I was engaged as a deputy director in leading the continuous improvement program.
The job allowed me to visit multiple other Pechiney sites to evaluate other practices in other plants and in other cultures. Furthermore the experience created the opportunity to interact with the French, in the French language and in a French culture.
The mobilisation of approximately 1000 employees in a program that promoted cultural change and continuous improvement of the operating results was a noteworthy achievement.
Si vous pouvez voire, je prefer communicer en Anglais. Mais j'ai un bon comprehension du francais. C'etait un experience "gratuit" au Pechiney.