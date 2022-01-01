Jelloul EL OMRANI

Je suis Technicien Superviseur du Bâtiment B.T.P. comme j'ai un esprit d'équipe.
Mes sincères Salutations.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Hangars
Entreprises
Cvideo-emploi.com
- Technicien Bâtiment B.T.P.
2010 - maintenant
CID
- Technicien Bâtiment B.TP.
2006 - 2007* Formation générale du Dessin de Bâtiment par Ordinateur ; Logiciel Archicad ( 6 6.5 8 9 et 10 ....etc) durant l'
* Formation sur le Système d'Information Géographique (S.I.G) à l'Etat Major Général des FAR à Rabat.
CID / Consulting and Institutional Development
- Conducteur Travaux Bâtiment B.T.P.
2003 - 2006* Formation Métré Tout Corps d'Etat (T.C.E) à l'OFPPT de Rabat Salé.
Formations
CENTRE D'INSTRUCTION DU GENIE (Sidi Slimane)
Sidi Slimane2003 - 2006Brevet Supérieur Conducteur Travaux
Conducteur Travaux B.T.P.
OFPPT (Rabat)
Rabat2003 - 2006Baccalaureate Degree
Conducteur Travaux B.T.P.
Lycée Gaston Bachelard (Sidi Slimane)
Sidi Slimane2003 - 2006
OFPPT (Rabat)
Rabat2000 - 2003Technicien
en Dessin de Bâtiment et d'Architecture (2000...2003) à l'OFPPT de Rabat Salé.