Jelloul EL OMRANI

En résumé

Je suis Technicien Superviseur du Bâtiment B.T.P. comme j'ai un esprit d'équipe.


Mes sincères Salutations.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Hangars

Entreprises

  • Cvideo-emploi.com - Technicien Bâtiment B.T.P.

    2010 - maintenant

  • CID - Technicien Bâtiment B.TP.

    2006 - 2007 * Formation générale du Dessin de Bâtiment par Ordinateur ; Logiciel Archicad ( 6 6.5 8 9 et 10 ....etc) durant l'
    * Formation sur le Système d'Information Géographique (S.I.G) à l'Etat Major Général des FAR à Rabat.

  • CID / Consulting and Institutional Development - Conducteur Travaux Bâtiment B.T.P.

    2003 - 2006 * Formation Métré Tout Corps d'Etat (T.C.E) à l'OFPPT de Rabat Salé.

Formations

  • CENTRE D'INSTRUCTION DU GENIE (Sidi Slimane)

    Sidi Slimane 2003 - 2006 Brevet Supérieur Conducteur Travaux

    Conducteur Travaux B.T.P.

  • OFPPT (Rabat)

    Rabat 2003 - 2006 Baccalaureate Degree

    Conducteur Travaux B.T.P.

  • Lycée Gaston Bachelard (Sidi Slimane)

    Sidi Slimane 2003 - 2006

  • OFPPT (Rabat)

    Rabat 2000 - 2003 Technicien

    en Dessin de Bâtiment et d'Architecture (2000...2003) à l'OFPPT de Rabat Salé.

