Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jena GUMBS
Ajouter
Jena GUMBS
LES ABYMES
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle aux Abymes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TROPICAL TOUR
- Forfaisite
2011 - 2014
Formations
Campus Virtuel TIC Université De Limoges
Limoges
2015 - maintenant
Licence Professionnelle Ingénierie Formation Ouverte à Distance
Université Antilles Guyane
Pointe A Pitre
2015 - maintenant
Master 2 Formation de Formateurs et Analyse de Pratiques
Centre De Formation ASSERTIF (Basse Terre
Basse Terre (Guadeloupe)
2014 - 2015
Titre professionnel Formateur Professionnel d'Adultes
Réseau
Dom ASSISTE
Virginia BRAULT